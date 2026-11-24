Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks during a Make Iowa Healthy Again rally, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, in Clive, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

The Trump administration has the authority and responsibility to act and remove RFK Jr. as U.S. health and human services secretary.

The Trump administration has the authority and responsibility to act and remove RFK Jr. as U.S. health and human services secretary.

By Jeremy Levin – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Jeremy Levin – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A recent Reuters investigation into America’s measles resurgence raises grave questions about U.S. Health and Human Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s leadership.

More than 7,700 Americans have contracted measles since 2025, and 13 have died. Childhood vaccination rates are falling, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And, after 26 years, America has lost its measles-elimination status.

This is a national disgrace. I have warned of the consequences when ideology replaces science, experts are driven out, and trust in vaccines is undermined.

In May, I described measles as the canary in the coal mine. In October, I warned that dismantling the CDC could bring back diseases we had learned to control.