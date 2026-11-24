Yet Kennedy continues to challenge established vaccine science while occupying America’s highest public health office.
Under Kennedy’s leadership, public health capacity has been weakened by staffing and funding cuts, while the administration has disrupted independent vaccine advice. Preventable diseases continue to spread.
Kennedy has spent years promoting doubts about vaccines, including claims rooted in the discredited suggestion that MMR vaccination causes autism.
Yet Kennedy continues to challenge established vaccine science while occupying America’s highest public health office.
Under Kennedy’s leadership, public health capacity has been weakened by staffing and funding cuts, while the administration has disrupted independent vaccine advice. Preventable diseases continue to spread.
This is not reform. It is the destruction of capabilities that took generations to build. In my book “Biotech in the Balance,” I argued that medicine and biotechnology depend on scientific integrity, independent institutions and public trust. Kennedy’s leadership violates those principles.
Children should not suffer potentially fatal diseases because of a political appointee’s personal convictions.
And measles may be only the beginning.
US deserves leaders with scientific judgment
On Nov. 17, the White House withdrew Heidi Overton’s nomination to lead the Food and Drug Administration, ahead of a scheduled Senate committee vote. The withdrawal does not resolve the more fundamental problem: whoever leads the FDA will serve under Kennedy.
As Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, warned, a succession of acting commissioners may have less independence than a Senate-confirmed leader. How can the agency defend scientific judgment if its leadership cannot act independently of a secretary who repeatedly challenges established medical science?
I cannot believe President Donald Trump intended this outcome. Nor can I imagine any responsible American, Republican or Democrat, would want it. But the evidence is impossible to ignore, and his administration has the authority and responsibility to act. Kennedy should no longer serve as secretary of health and human services. The administration must recognize the damage and restore competent scientific leadership.