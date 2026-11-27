Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about the reinstatement of Nvidia’s CEO, artificial intelligence and governing from the center. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC file)

By AJC 21 minutes ago

Apparently, economy more important than bad behavior So now we’re supposed to believe the only way to save our economy from collapsing entirely — because that’s all that matters, apparently — is to reinstate Jensen Huang, a confirmed liar and a serial adulterer, to his elevated position as CEO at Nvidia. Seriously? What if he had been involved in a tragic accident, would the stock market have crashed? Would no other rich tech bros have stepped up to save us and our way of life? Ridiculous. But if President Donald Trump could be reelected after being accused of similar behavior, then I suppose Huang can be reinstated. Our standards of behavior continue to decline with the wholesale support of the top 1%, because the only thing that matters anymore is their bottom line — how much money can they compile while we watch it all unfold.

RICK BERG, SMYRNA We may have finally outsmarted ourselves With artificial intelligence, we might finally have outsmarted ourselves for keeps. Artificial intelligence can lead to cures for disease, but it can also resurrect old plagues and create new ones. It can do everything people can do — better and worse.

We have automated our better angels and our worst devils simultaneously. For every kitten humans rescue from a tree, they also shoot an albatross from the sky. AI can only follow our bifurcated lead.

Famed physicist Enrico Fermi was once presented with the argument that mathematically it’s almost certain other civilizations exist in the universe, to which he responded, “Well, where are they?” I think the answer is that they developed artificial intelligence and it ate them.

DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN Zero chance of Democrats governing from center Two Nov. 22 columns left me scratching my head. First, AJC contributor Carolyn Bourdeaux (“Democrats won big, but future gains aren’t guaranteed”) writes, “I hope Democrats will govern from the center and build a diverse coalition grounded in shared values about wise governance that solves critical, common human needs.”

Govern from the center? Democrats often campaign in the middle and govern on the left. This time, with the rise of the Democratic Socialists of America wing, Democrats didn’t even bother to campaign in the middle. I see zero chance of anything but hard left governing from Democrats in 2027.