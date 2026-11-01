Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about Election Day, veteran issues and the state of politics in nation’s judiciary. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago

Vote. It’s your chance to be heard. As Election Day, Nov. 3, approaches, we should remember the words of Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock: “A vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and for our children.” Whatever your political leanings, this is your chance to be heard. You are part of “We the People.” Instead of throwing up your hands in despair, vote. Instead of cursing at the pundits, vote. Instead of quietly thinking your vote is meaningless, vote. Our votes are not meaningless. If they were, this wouldn’t be the most expensive election in American history — more expensive than any previous presidential election. Billions of dollars have been, and are being, spent to try to influence our votes.

Our votes count. We can vote however we choose in the privacy of the voting booth, regardless of how many billions have been spent on TV, social media and advertising campaigns. Each vote counts just as much as any billionaire’s. One person, one vote is the great equalizer in a democracy.

Vote for the world we desire for our children and our neighbors. Vote for humanity. ANTHONY L COCHRAN, ATLANTA Veteran issues have been a priority for Ossoff

As a Vietnam‑era disabled veteran, I respect fellow veteran Al Lipphardt and his service, as well as his right to support any candidate. However, after reading his recent column supporting Congressman Mike Collins over U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, I believe Georgia veterans deserve a fuller perspective. (“I was Jon Ossoff’s guest at the Capitol, but here’s why I’m for Mike Collins”).

Lipphardt argues that Ossoff has failed veterans based on several individual votes. Reasonable people can disagree on specific legislation, but disagreement on a few votes does not erase a senator’s overall record. Throughout his service, Ossoff has consistently supported Georgia’s military installations, military families and veterans, often working across party lines. Veterans’ issues have been a clear priority in his oversight work and legislative efforts.

What concerns me more is the tendency to define support for veterans through partisan loyalty. Collins has closely aligned himself with President Donald Trump and rarely departs from Trump’s political agenda. Veterans should consider whether unwavering loyalty to any political figure reflects the independent leadership Georgia needs. Many veterans also remember Trump’s multiple draft deferments during the Vietnam era and his criticism of late Arizona Sen. John McCain’s military service, including the remark that he preferred people who “weren’t captured.” For veterans, those comments were deeply offensive. I was also troubled by the use of Veterans of Foreign Wars credentials in Lipphardt’s endorsement. The VFW is proudly nonpartisan, and no veteran organization should appear tied to one candidate. Veterans are not a political bloc. We are united by service, not party. For me, the choice comes down to independence, respect and results. I believe Ossoff has demonstrated those qualities.

JIM POWELL, HIAWASSEE

Editor’s note: Al Lipphardt was identified in his guest essay as previously serving as national commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, but that he wrote his perspective in a personal capacity. Politics is alive and well in nation’s judiciary What a joke for former Democratic Gov. Roy Barnes, former Republican Gov. Nathan Deal and Kevin Holder to suggest in their recent guest opinion column in the AJC that by voting Yes for Amendment 2, “you will ensure that politics no longer breach the courthouse doors.” Look to the highest court in our country, the Supreme Court, and you’ll find politics alive and well in our nation’s judiciary. Each of the nine members’ fundamental ideology aligns with the party of the president who appointed them. Although politics doesn’t belong in our judicial system, the plain truth is that it’s very much ingrained in it. Until that’s corrected, I, for one, want to know which party a probate judge aligns with when I’m casting my ballot.