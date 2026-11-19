Opinion Readers write Readers sound off on political matters. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 10 minutes ago

Burt Jones shows why voters denied him nomination In “‘Unfiltered’ Jones lets loose after rout of GOP” (Nov. 13), Lt. Gov. Burt Jones demonstrates why he lost Georgia’s Republican primary for governor. While he now extends a hand to victorious Democrats and shows openness to their policies, he failed to make a similar gesture toward Republican nominee for governor Rick Jackson after the primary. Jones could have fostered party unity in Georgia and bolstered fellow Republican candidates by being a gracious loser. Instead, his actions show he remains both vindictive and opportunistic — an unappealing combination. Voters who viewed him as petty and self-serving denied him the nomination, and this story serves to confirm that their assessment was correct.

GREGORY MARSHALL, MARIETTA State Election Board needs new governor’s help

Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms’s proposal for the State Election Board cannot be implemented soon enough. I dipped into the Nov. 13 meeting and heard the part about bylaws and the “strategic plan.” It was hard to understand why board member Janelle King could not add a note beside each proposed bylaw that board member Sara Tindall Ghazal questioned as illegal when she forwarded them to the attorney general. Perhaps she was testing her fellow member’s legal bona fides?

As for the “strategic plan” summarized by the executive director, what I heard was a fantasy about the SEB becoming a law unto itself. This part bordered on dark comedy. How could this happen?

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA Calling on Georgia senators to vote NO on BAAJA

Georgians deserve consistency from our leaders, not hollow promises. Just three months ago, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock rightly called for a moratorium on massive data centers in Georgia until everyday families are protected from higher utility bills and strained water supplies. Yet both Warnock and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff have voted to advance the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (S. 5653). This lame-duck bill fast-tracks data centers and dedicated natural gas plants while leaving Georgia ratepayers exposed to rising wholesale electricity costs. Worse, S. 5653 weakens the Clean Water Act, guts tribal consultation, and locks in irreversible oil, gas and mining permits on public lands for the next two years — even after President Donald Trump openly stated he will still block wind energy projects regardless of what the bill says.