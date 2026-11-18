Opinion Readers write Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 51 minutes ago

Don’t trust Democrats with affordability After the midterm election, the AJC editorial board suggested that Georgia voters elected Democrats primarily to address affordability. If true, I’m sure that will turn out to be a brilliant move. After all, Democrats demonstrated their commitment to affordable energy by canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, restricting oil exploration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and limiting offshore drilling opportunities. Our memories are short — gasoline prices exceeded $5 per gallon under former President Joe Biden. Had former Vice President Kamala Harris won the presidency in 2024, we likely wouldn’t be at war with Iran, but they may have been in possession of nuclear weapons; we’d be dangerously exposed to foreign oil markets, and gasoline would therefore be every bit as expensive as it is today.

Apparently, voters now believe that a return to policies that constrain energy supplies, discourage investment and expand the regulatory state will somehow improve affordability. Brilliant. BOB BURESH, DALLAS Passing Jobs Act could help stem rising power bills

My family feels the squeeze of rising costs everywhere we turn, from groceries to our monthly electricity bills. People in our community are working hard, but utility costs keep climbing while massive new artificial intelligence data centers demand more and more power from our local grid. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Georgia Power has already logged commitments for thousands of megawatts of future large-load service.

Congress is considering the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026 (S. 5653), which would require large data centers to pay the full cost of the infrastructure they require, rather than shifting those expenses onto everyday families and small businesses. I urge Georgia U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock to vote yes on BAAJA. ALBERT SUTTON, ATLANTA

Congressional GOP out of touch with Americans The voters determined that Republicans are out of touch with the American people. The Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives have proved them right. After massive losses, Republicans selected U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as their leader.

Jordan is well known for putting loyalty to President Donald Trump over benefiting the American public — especially if it means working with Democrats or even Republicans who aren’t in lockstep with Trump. Republican House members chose Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minnesota, as minority whip, Jordan’s second-in-command. Following his election, Emmer threatened members of the incoming Democratic majority. Of course, they will be in the majority, and he can’t carry out these threats. More importantly, he is thumbing his nose at the clearly expressed will of the American people.