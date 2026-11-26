Opinion Readers write Share (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

By AJC 1 hour ago

Banning books erodes trust in education system From the beginning of our nation, strong public schools have been the foundation of a healthy democracy. Governing ourselves works only when people know how to weigh evidence, think independently and engage with viewpoints different from their own. As a retired teacher-librarian, I have seen how deeply students need modern books with characters they recognize and authors who understand what young people face today. Teens rarely share everything they are navigating at school, and becoming a parent does not automatically tell you what a young person needs to read to make sense of their world. That is why our community must support the expertise of credentialed school and public libraries.

Pushing to ban books tells our teachers and certified librarians we do not trust them to do the jobs they were trained for. Eroding trust in educators threatens public education itself and leaves students unprepared for adulthood. When we shield young people from complex ideas, they enter society less equipped to make informed choices at the ballot box and more vulnerable to viral internet lies. Strong democracies are built by backing our schools, trusting trained educators and teaching students how to think, rather than what to think. JAN KENT, DECATUR Rethinking real-world success and a bachelor’s degree

The AJC’s “Georgia’s public colleges see record enrollment” (Nov. 20) mentioned an “all-time high enrollment.” Recently, Kennesaw State University President Kat Schwaig addressed the North Cobb Rotary Club. She said the university defines “success” as graduating within a certain number of years.

A representative of Chattahoochee Tech and I discussed people with four-year degrees attending Chattahoochee Tech to learn electronics or skills people will pay for. NPR ran a segment asking, “Is college worth it?” One person with a four-year degree was learning electronics at the tech school. He said, “I’d like to see AI wire a three-way switch.” Some “walk across the stage to get their diplomas, then right back into their childhood bedrooms” (New York Post, Aug. 5, 2026), and “30% of young adults have moved back home after graduating from college in the past five years.” “Success” might be defined as staying out of their parents’ basement. One young person said, “If university professors knew how to be independent and successful, they would not be teaching.”

Parents and students might discuss a place to start that can lead to personal independence. Real-world success today might not be found on a four-year degree campus.