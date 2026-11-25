Opinion Why don’t men go to the doctor? It’s a matter of trust and design. Health systems must invest in trust-building as intentionally as they invest in technology. Community partnerships should be viewed as essential infrastructure rather than temporary outreach efforts. Share "Across the country, health organizations are increasingly partnering with trusted community institutions such as churches, barbershops, fraternities, civic organizations and community events," writes Charles Rogers. (Jason Getz/AJC 2017)

AJC By Charles R. Rogers – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 4 minutes ago

Every year, we hear a familiar conversation about men’s health. Why don’t men go to the doctor? Why do men wait too long to seek care? Why don’t more men get screened? These questions often focus on individual behavior. They assume that if men simply cared more, listened more closely, or prioritized their health differently, outcomes would improve. Related Story Let Me Put U On: Why men’s health starts with speaking up But after years of working in cancer prevention, community engagement and behavioral science, I have come to believe we are asking the wrong question. The better question is this:

Why are prevention systems designed in ways that make participation difficult for the very men they hope to reach?

Prevention fails to account for men’s realities Dr. Charles R. Rogers is founder and chief adviser of Rogers Solutions Group and founder and president of the Colorectal Cancer Equity Foundation. (Courtesy) Too often, healthcare organizations mistake awareness for engagement. Flyers are distributed. Emails are sent. Public service announcements are launched. Yet participation remains low, particularly among populations that have historically experienced barriers to care. Information alone does not change behavior. Trust does. People do not act on what they know. They act on what they trust, what feels relevant, and what fits within the realities of their daily lives. For many men, preventive care competes with work schedules, caregiving responsibilities, financial pressures, transportation challenges, and healthcare experiences that have not always felt welcoming or trustworthy. This reality is particularly important in Georgia, where many communities continue to face significant health disparities, including higher burdens of chronic disease and cancer. Despite advances in screening technology, expanded access to care, and greater public awareness, too many preventable conditions are still being detected later than they should be. Too often, healthcare organizations mistake awareness for engagement. Flyers are distributed. Emails are sent. Public service announcements are launched. Yet participation remains low, particularly among populations that have historically experienced barriers to care. Information alone does not change behavior. Trust does. People do not act on what they know. They act on what they trust, what feels relevant, and what fits within the realities of their daily lives. For many men, preventive care competes with work schedules, caregiving responsibilities, financial pressures, transportation challenges, and healthcare experiences that have not always felt welcoming or trustworthy. This reality is particularly important in Georgia, where many communities continue to face significant health disparities, including higher burdens of chronic disease and cancer. Despite advances in screening technology, expanded access to care, and greater public awareness, too many preventable conditions are still being detected later than they should be. Related Story Every man should understand his prostate cancer risk. Here’s a path forward. November 13, 2026 The problem is not simply access. The problem is that too often, prevention is designed around health systems instead of human behavior. Healthcare systems often expect people to adapt to systems that were never intentionally designed around the realities of their daily lives.

Many men are not sitting in waiting rooms during traditional business hours. They are at work. They are supporting families. They are coaching youth sports, participating in faith communities, serving as caregivers, and navigating countless competing priorities.

If prevention efforts fail to account for those realities, participation should not be viewed as a patient failure. It should be viewed as a systems challenge. Redesign health systems around human behavior Some of the most promising solutions are emerging outside traditional clinical settings. Across the country, health organizations are increasingly partnering with trusted community institutions such as churches, barbershops, fraternities, civic organizations and community events. These partnerships recognize an important truth: trust often exists long before a patient enters a clinic. When health information is delivered through trusted relationships and culturally relevant channels, engagement improves.

When screening opportunities are paired with navigation and support, participation increases.

When healthcare organizations meet people where they are rather than expecting them to come to the system first, prevention becomes more accessible and more effective. This is not about lowering standards. It is about redesigning systems around human behavior. Too often, healthcare measures success through activity rather than outcomes. We count how many messages were sent, how many campaigns were launched, or how many brochures were distributed. Yet those metrics tell us little about whether people actually took action. Related Story These Georgia men faced breast cancer. What they want other men to know. October 29, 2026 The future of prevention depends on a different approach. Health systems must invest in trust-building as intentionally as they invest in technology. Community partnerships should be viewed as essential infrastructure rather than temporary outreach efforts. Trust should be viewed as infrastructure, not simply an outcome. Patient navigation should become a core component of prevention, not an afterthought.

Most importantly, healthcare leaders must recognize that prevention does not fail in the exam room. It fails before the clinic. It fails when people do not trust the systems asking them to engage. It fails when care feels disconnected from lived experience. It fails when awareness is mistaken for action. If we want better outcomes for men in Georgia and across the nation, the question was never whether men care about prevention. The question is whether prevention has been designed in ways that make participation possible. We must start asking whether prevention has been designed in ways that make participation possible.