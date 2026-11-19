Opinion Georgia’s literacy approach benefits adolescent learners and their teachers These efforts reflect an important reality: attracting and developing quality teachers requires a strong, sustainable, varied and well-thought-out pipeline. Share A “reading takes you to new places” sign is placed on a wall inside the fifth grade classroom where Elementary Teacher Ashley Hill is teaching using the Wonder Method on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

AJC By Joan Sedita – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 23 minutes ago

Georgia has shown a growing commitment to literacy improvement. Investments in literacy coaching, teacher training and evidence-based instructional practices have helped strengthen reading instruction in the early grades. The state is also taking steps to attract and develop quality teachers who are trained to deliver effective literacy instruction by selecting iteach as an alternative path into teaching. As more states like Georgia recognize that literacy challenges don’t end after third grade, they’re paying greater attention to adolescent literacy. The truth is that many students who learned to read in elementary school later struggle with increasingly complex texts and rising academic demands.

Related Story Investing in stronger systems is helping Newton County raise student outcomes November 2, 2026 Researchers have long referred to this shift as the “fourth grade slump,” when vocabulary, background knowledge and comprehension challenges begin to emerge. There’s a growing understanding that sustained literacy success depends not only on helping students learn to read, but also on helping them continue to build vocabulary, background knowledge, and comprehension throughout their academic careers. Supporting literacy development in grades 4-12 is not a departure from earlier literacy reforms. It is the natural next step. And that is one reason Georgia’s ongoing work in this area is so encouraging. Georgia expands teaching pathways without hurting learning Joan Sedita is a nationally recognized educator and literacy consultant with nearly 50 years of experience. (Courtesy) Over the past decade, Keys to Literacy has had the privilege of supporting educators across the state. The Middle Georgia Regional Education Service Agency began incorporating several of our professional resources into teacher coursework nearly 10 years ago. More recently, we partnered with the Georgia Department of Education to develop six online professional learning courses focused on adolescent literacy, along with webinars and additional learning resources that continue to reach educators statewide. These efforts reflect a shared commitment to helping teachers address the literacy demands students face beyond the primary grades. They also demonstrate Georgia’s willingness to invest in practical, research-based professional learning that can be implemented in real classrooms. Georgia is also doing something many states say they want but struggle to pull off: expanding pathways into teaching without hurting student learning. Over the past decade, Keys to Literacy has had the privilege of supporting educators across the state. The Middle Georgia Regional Education Service Agency began incorporating several of our professional resources into teacher coursework nearly 10 years ago. More recently, we partnered with the Georgia Department of Education to develop six online professional learning courses focused on adolescent literacy, along with webinars and additional learning resources that continue to reach educators statewide. These efforts reflect a shared commitment to helping teachers address the literacy demands students face beyond the primary grades. They also demonstrate Georgia’s willingness to invest in practical, research-based professional learning that can be implemented in real classrooms. Georgia is also doing something many states say they want but struggle to pull off: expanding pathways into teaching without hurting student learning.

Related Story Concentrated poverty is the elephant in the room for many Georgia schools October 23, 2026 Recently, future educators committed to the profession through statewide Signing Day events, while Georgia unveiled a new articulation agreement designed to create smoother transitions into education careers. At the same time, the state continues to recruit career changers and aspiring teachers through alternative certification pathways.

Taken together, these efforts reflect an important reality: attracting and developing quality teachers requires a strong, sustainable, varied and well-thought-out pipeline. And Georgia deserves credit for recognizing that reality and acting on it. Fifth-grade teacher Len DiGiacomo engages students during a cursive writing lesson at Fifth Avenue Upper Elementary School in Decatur on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Align educator preparation to student outcomes One of the most important pieces of that strategy is the state’s support for alternative pathways into teaching. Programs such as the Georgia Teacher Academy for Preparation and Pedagogy (GaTAPP) help talented professionals bring their expertise into classrooms while receiving structured preparation, coaching and ongoing support. Far from being a shortcut, GaTAPP is Georgia’s official alternative route to certification, built around job-embedded learning and guided mentorship. With this approach, Georgia is actively widening access to the teaching profession while preserving high expectations for the educators who enter it. Georgia’s efforts to address adolescent literacy and support alternative pathways into teaching converge through iteach, one of the state’s approved GaTAPP providers.