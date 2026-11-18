Feds should not control what flight attendants can hear from Delta
Two Democratic senators wrote to Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, urging him to ‘remain neutral’ in a unionization campaign.
AJC
By David Guenthner – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Workers win when dynamic, free-enterprise companies thrive in Georgia. Take Delta Air Lines, one of the premier employers headquartered in Atlanta.
For decades, Delta and its non-union flight attendants have cultivated a workplace culture that works: industry-leading pay, regular wage increases, and profit-sharing checks that routinely dwarf what unionized crews receive from competitors.
Yet politicians in Washington think they know what is best for Delta flight attendants. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both D-Mass., recently sent a letter demanding Delta CEO Ed Bastian remain silent during the ongoing union campaign by the Association of Flight Attendants.
Under the banner of so-called “neutrality,” Washington politicians are calling for management to sit on its hands and shush while union organizers pitch workers. This one-sided push is anything but neutral.
At Workers for Opportunity, we believe true neutrality means giving workers the freedom to choose based on complete, honest information. Silencing one side of a debate isn’t fairness; it’s censorship.
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Management should be able to present information about pay
When union organizers walk into a break room or pitch a flight attendant between flights, they make big promises. They promise higher pay, better schedules and bulletproof job security. What they rarely mention is that under federal labor law, bargaining starts from scratch. There are no guarantees. Union contracts involve hard trade-offs, years of stalled negotiations, lost wages because of inflation and annual dues that eat directly into take-home pay.
Delta flight attendants currently enjoy higher base rates and profit-sharing than their unionized peers at American and United. Delta has also issued annual raises five consecutive years. Meanwhile, unionized flight attendants at rival carriers spent years stuck at old pay rates while their contracts dragged through lengthy, agonizing negotiations.
Why shouldn’t Delta’s management have the legal and moral right to present those facts and then let flight attendants choose for themselves?
When union organizers walk into a break room or pitch a flight attendant between flights, they make big promises. They promise higher pay, better schedules and bulletproof job security. What they rarely mention is that under federal labor law, bargaining starts from scratch. There are no guarantees. Union contracts involve hard trade-offs, years of stalled negotiations, lost wages because of inflation and annual dues that eat directly into take-home pay.
Delta flight attendants currently enjoy higher base rates and profit-sharing than their unionized peers at American and United. Delta has also issued annual raises five consecutive years. Meanwhile, unionized flight attendants at rival carriers spent years stuck at old pay rates while their contracts dragged through lengthy, agonizing negotiations.
Why shouldn’t Delta’s management have the legal and moral right to present those facts and then let flight attendants choose for themselves?
The Supreme Court, interpreting workplace speech rights under statutes like the Railway Labor Act, has long affirmed that employers have a constitutional right to share factual, noncoercive information about the realities of unionization. Sharing data on profit-sharing, comparing contract trade-offs, or outlining the risks of collective bargaining is not intimidation — it’s responsible communication.
Workers are smart, independent adults. They don’t need politicians shielding them from hearing the full story. To make an informed choice, workers deserve to hear the union’s pitch and management’s perspective.
Employees deserve a robust, transparent debate
There is also a broader principle at stake for Delta’s flight attendant workforce. True workplace freedom relies on transparency. When government officials pressure private companies to self-censor, they deny workers access to critical facts about their own pay, benefits and workplace representation.
The AFA stands to gain roughly $17 million annually in member dues if this Delta campaign succeeds. With that much money on the line, the public and Delta’s 29,000 flight attendants should carefully evaluate why union leadership wants Delta to keep quiet.
Delta flight attendants have a critical decision before them. They deserve a robust, transparent debate — not a one-sided sales pitch enforced by Washington politicians. Free speech enables informed choices. Silencing management doesn’t protect workers; it deprives them of essential facts about their own livelihoods.
Stop treating American workers like they can’t handle the facts. Let the workers have all the available information and then decide for themselves.
David Guenthner is the executive director of Workers for Opportunity, the Michigan-based free markets-oriented Mackinac Center for Public Policy’s multistate labor policy initiative.
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The opinions expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.