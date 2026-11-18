A Delta Airline flight attendant walks down Concourse C at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Two Democratic senators wrote to Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, urging him to ‘remain neutral’ in a unionization campaign.

Two Democratic senators wrote to Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian, urging him to ‘remain neutral’ in a unionization campaign.

Workers win when dynamic, free-enterprise companies thrive in Georgia. Take Delta Air Lines, one of the premier employers headquartered in Atlanta.

For decades, Delta and its non-union flight attendants have cultivated a workplace culture that works: industry-leading pay, regular wage increases, and profit-sharing checks that routinely dwarf what unionized crews receive from competitors.

Yet politicians in Washington think they know what is best for Delta flight attendants. U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, both D-Mass., recently sent a letter demanding Delta CEO Ed Bastian remain silent during the ongoing union campaign by the Association of Flight Attendants.