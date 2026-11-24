If there’s even a small chance that a coffee cup could be disqualifying to a hiring manager, the safest choice, like it or not, is to leave it in the car, guest columnist Mike Cavaliere writes. (Natrice Miller for the AJC)

A debate raged online over whether bringing iced coffee to a job interview is grounds for rejecting a candidate. It’s more complicated than that.

A debate raged online over whether bringing iced coffee to a job interview is grounds for rejecting a candidate. It’s more complicated than that.

Early in my career, I brought coffee to an interview. It nearly cost me the job.

A member of the hiring committee was bothered that I’d “sauntered in with coffee in hand,” sleeves rolled up on a hot Florida day. What did my casual demeanor reveal about my work ethic?

I was a reporter interviewing for my first communications role at a university, so there were also concerns about my lack of higher education experience. Could I navigate that environment?

They hired me anyway.

Over the next 10 years, I advanced from an entry-level position to leading the university’s global news and media relations operation. I fielded more than 1,000 media inquiries, led a yearslong communications strategy for the first student-built camera system to land on the moon and eventually moved to a university in Georgia, where I now lead a 17-person team responsible for enterprise news, marketing, brand strategy and more.