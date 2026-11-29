Opinion Permitting reform at what cost? How BAAJA gives federal projects a free pass. Congress should not reduce a democratic regulation to an afterthought and leave our history at Washington’s mercy. Share Enough evidence was found to designate Whitefield Square in Savannah an inactive historical burial ground for Black and formerly enslaved people. Black burial grounds are among the most vulnerable historically significant places, guest columnist Jackie Tyson writes. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

AJC By Jackie Tyson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 24 minutes ago

Over 800 Americans gathered in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 9 to oppose the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, which went on to pass the Senate on Nov. 19. Unveiled on Sept. 30 by Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.; Martin Heinrich, D-N.M.; Mike Lee, R-Utah; and Sheldon Whitehouse D-R.I.; BAAJA has drawn opposition from over 1,200 organizations with historic preservation and cultural resource interests nationwide. Related Story Okefenokee World Heritage Site honor is a huge deal. Let’s meet the moment. August 3, 2026 Hundreds of other organizations oppose its weakening of the Clean Water Act, National Environmental Policy Act and Endangered Species Act. The bill is now with the House, and if passed, would constitute a rollback in federal preservation policy that will hearken pre-1966 federal project planning in this country: little to no oversight, public participation and little recourse for regular Americans to oppose a federal project in their backyards.

BAAJA is not permitting reform; it is a wholesale removal of environmental oversight on federal projects. One such review, Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, requires federal agencies to consider historic properties in project planning and seek and consider public input. Before the NHPA passed in 1966, interstate highway construction and new government complexes built through urban renewal destroyed neighborhoods without communities’ consent. BAAJA eliminates the public participation requirement, giving the federal government unilateral authority over the process. Ballroom and arch in D.C. show impacts matter Jackie Tyson is president of New South Associates, a cultural resource management company based in Stone Mountain. (Courtesy) BAAJA narrows the definition of historic properties to only include those that can be considered geographically compact places with something built on them, thus excluding sacred lands, unmarked burial grounds, archaeological sites, and battlefields. It also broadly exempts federal projects from Section 106 review. Federal agencies would decide what is historically significant and whether projects adversely affect historic resources without local voices or necessary studies. They would no longer have to consider visual, auditory and atmospheric impacts. The new ballroom under construction at the White House and the massive height and scale of the proposed triumphal arch adjacent to Arlington Cemetery illustrate why visual impacts matter. Under BAAJA, Washington alone would decide. BAAJA narrows the definition of historic properties to only include those that can be considered geographically compact places with something built on them, thus excluding sacred lands, unmarked burial grounds, archaeological sites, and battlefields. It also broadly exempts federal projects from Section 106 review. Federal agencies would decide what is historically significant and whether projects adversely affect historic resources without local voices or necessary studies. They would no longer have to consider visual, auditory and atmospheric impacts. The new ballroom under construction at the White House and the massive height and scale of the proposed triumphal arch adjacent to Arlington Cemetery illustrate why visual impacts matter. Under BAAJA, Washington alone would decide. Related Story Senate permitting bill is a bad deal for Georgia and its wildlife November 24, 2026 Buried in the almost 500-page bill, the original BAAJA provision would exempt all Federal Highway Administration grant funds used by state departments of Transportation from Section 106 review. The Senate proposed Manager’s Amendment would cap that exemption at $10 million, exempting Georgia DOT projects under that amount. About 85% of GDOT projects fall below $10 million, including road widening, bridge replacements and intersection improvements, all with real potential to impact historic resources.

Unmarked Black burial grounds are threatened The descendants of a Black community called Avondale in Bibb County can attest to this. Section 106 work through GDOT saved their long lost, unmarked burial ground, and at the same time, recovered the history of their ancestors.

DNA analysis and historic research and even a documentary were produced. Under BAAJA, this project would not have been considered as needing review and the remains of people who lived and worked in Avondale would have been destroyed when construction began, when buried human remains rose to the surface. There are countless unmarked and unidentified Black burial grounds in Georgia, making them one of the most vulnerable historically significant places. In a poignant and emotional moment before the election, Gov.-elect Keisha Lance Bottoms was able to find the grave of her great grandmother, Betsy Peek, in Crawfordville, but many other Peek family interments remain unidentified. A project does not have to cost more than $10 million to erase history — those of us who work with Section 106 every day know this to be a fact. But under BAAJA, it may no longer require a review before doing so. Related Story Keisha Lance Bottoms and the long road from Crawfordville to Governor’s Mansion November 4, 2026 Section 106 is an efficient process already. Could it be improved? Absolutely, with 60 years of experience working with Section 106, there is room to make it better, incorporate what we have learned with technological advances to help identify historic places more easily and early in the process. We can create a more uniform and predictable process across states without foregoing local knowledge and conditions and wholesale removal of historic property types. This should be done by bringing those with this knowledge to the table, including state and tribal historic preservation officers. Will members of Congress who pass this bill despite our warnings be able to say they stood for our communities and our ability to have a voice in federal project planning? Our neighborhoods and sacred places are not red tape or checkboxes when taxpayer money affects them. Congress should not reduce a democratic regulation to an afterthought and leave our history at Washington’s mercy.

Once a burial ground is paved over or a historic landscape is destroyed, it is gone forever.