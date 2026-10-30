Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about Georgia’s gas tax suspension and this moment in American history. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 9 minutes ago

Governor should give EV drivers a tax break, too Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has once again suspended the road maintenance gasoline tax for gas-guzzling, environmentally polluting vehicles. Meanwhile, the state has imposed a $235 road maintenance tax to register environmentally responsible electric vehicles, ostensibly so EV drivers pay their “fair” share. If the governor really believes in fairness, he should refund one-twelfth of the EV fee for every month he suspends the gas tax. Again, in fairness, perhaps the state — as well as the federal government — should be adding a gasoline pollution tax to offset the billions of dollars all of us pay in increased climate catastrophe damages and healthcare costs caused, at least in part, by those who choose to drive climate-polluting vehicles, which are more destructive to the environment, the planet and the future of our children.

SUSAN ANDRE, DUNWOODY Midterms could decide what our grandchildren will inherit When our children and grandchildren look back on this moment in American history, what will they say about the choices we made?

Will they inherit a country where they can afford a home, raise their families safely and enjoy opportunities greater than our own? Or will they wonder why we recognized the challenges but failed to address them?

Consider border security, public safety, economic opportunity and fairness in women’s sports. President Donald Trump promised stronger border enforcement, and his administration has taken substantial action. Congress passed the Laken Riley Act, named for a young Georgia woman whose tragic death raised serious concerns about immigration enforcement. The administration has also acted on women’s sports.

National security is another responsibility we cannot afford to take lightly. Americans deserve leaders who protect our country, weigh the costs of conflict and remain accountable for the consequences. Election integrity should also be a matter of common sense. Americans deserve clear eligibility rules, reliable voter registration and confidence that every ballot is cast by someone legally entitled to vote. We may disagree about individual policies, but those disagreements need not make us enemies. Respectful discussion and a willingness to consider different perspectives are essential to our country’s future.

As the midterm elections approach, I encourage every American, regardless of political affiliation, to look beyond campaign promises and consider each candidate’s record, decisions and accomplishments. After all, actions and results speak louder than words.