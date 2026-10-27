Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about problems the U.S. is facing and immigrant family separations. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 21 minutes ago

Nation is in the hands of a weak, manipulated president The U.S. has its share of problems; all but one can be solved through dedication, hard work and compromise. Overall prices will not come down, but the rate of increase can be slowed if the federal deficit is brought under control. The immigration issue can be solved with realistic controls that don’t destroy families and disrupt lives. Wars can be ended through unwavering commitment and professional diplomacy. The country’s prestige can be recovered by keeping commitments to its allies and showing strength of character to those who would harm.

The one problem that will be with us for two years is having a weak president who is influenced and manipulated by power-hungry, unscrupulous sycophants and autocrats. He is a tool of the corrupt, both foreign and domestic, who prey upon his ego, greed and need for unwarranted flattery. The betrayal of the Ukrainian people to win favor with Vladimir Putin is the most recent evidence of his total lack of empathy and morals. STEVE STILLMAN, SUWANEE Immigrant separations take an emotional toll on kids

The AJC article, “Number of immigrant kids in Georgia foster care grows amid ICE crackdown,” (July 13), sheds light on the harsh realities faced by immigrant children when parents are detained or deported.

As a graduate student and first-generation immigrant, I’ve witnessed the sacrifices families make for their children’s futures. Many immigrant families arrive in this country with hope — hope for education, growth, and better opportunities for themselves and their children. However, when a sudden separation from a parent disrupts a child’s future, the emotional repercussions can last long after. What concerns me most is the emotional toll on children. Even with safe caregivers, separation can instill fear, confusion, anxiety and lasting stress. To address this, Georgia should ensure that children entering state custody due to immigration-related separations receive immediate mental health screenings and referrals to trauma-informed counselors. These services must be available in the child’s preferred language and continue as necessary beyond their initial placement. Every child will react differently to separation, and trained professionals should assess each child’s needs to provide appropriate support. Schools and caregivers must know about available resources to recognize when children may need additional support. While Georgia has resources for children in the foster care system, those experiencing immigration-related family separation deserve focused attention on the emotional effects of that separation. We cannot control the circumstances that lead to family separations, but we can prioritize supporting children through these experiences.