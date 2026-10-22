Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about living conditions at Valdosta State Prison, the Affordable Care Act and President Donald Trump. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Valdosta prison squalor makes for ‘cruel’ punishment I read the AJC article on the inhumane living conditions at Valdosta State Prison and I am appalled. (“Group blasts the Valdosta prison: Inmates left in dark with vermin, sewage,” Oct. 19.) I am a current master of social work student learning about advocacy and the marginalization of certain populations. As a society, we tend to think it is OK for prisoners to suffer in barbaric conditions, but we must remember that the rights of the Constitution apply to everyone. The Eighth Amendment states that no cruel and unusual punishment should be inflicted. Living in squalor and extreme temperatures is cruel and unusual.

The Georgia Department of Corrections needs to fix this prison by hiring enough staff, repairing the plumbing and ensuring all areas are adequately lit. As a nation, we must advocate for those who cannot advocate for themselves, because one day those conditions could be imposed on us if we do not take a stand when we see it happening. TALISA FOSTER, ATHENS Affordable Care Act isn’t very affordable Regarding “ACA premiums up again in Ga., data shows” (Oct. 16): I am starting to think the Affordable Care Act isn’t very affordable. Were we sold a bill of goods about affordability, along with the lie that “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor?” The ACA should not depend on special COVID-era subsidies to be affordable.

More broadly, does heavy regulation promote affordability? An analysis of 2000-2025 price changes by Mark J. Perry (“Chart of the Century” based on Bureau of Labor Statistics information) reveals a clear pattern: Products and services that are heavily regulated, such as healthcare and education, have seen soaring prices this century. By contrast, many other products and services (TVs, software, toys, clothing, household furnishings) have sharply lower prices or below-inflation price increases this century.

Perhaps it’s time to get government out of the way and let healthcare function as an efficient, innovative free market with clear price signals, robust competition and consumer choice. This approach is working quite well in many other sectors. DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Put Trump on ballot to gauge his true support President Donald Trump has exhorted followers to pretend he’s on the ballot. No need to pretend; write-in votes appear on nearly every ballot. Casting a ballot for someone who claims to support him is hardly as strong a political message from voters as writing “Donald J. Trump” for every office possible on the ballot. True, Trump is not a legal resident of every municipality in the country, but a strong showing of write-in “Donald J. Trump” votes would be an unmistakable gauge of his true support.