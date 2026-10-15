Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about data center safeguards and the president. Share (Phil Skinner/AJC File)

By AJC 24 minutes ago

Data centers need safeguards for the rest of us The line Republican nominee for Georgia governor Rick Jackson, and others spout, that individual towns should be able to decide on data center development within their borders is a smoke screen handout to the industry, not a safeguard for the rest of us. Data centers aren’t about brotherly love and community spirit; they are about making money. Data centers come with serious environmental impacts — including exorbitant use of land, water and electricity. Obtaining the permits required to develop these facilities costs developers time and money, and complying with the conditions of approval costs even more.

Any data center developer will gladly throw money to a town for “long-term economic benefits” when local tradeoffs supplied in return make doing so less expensive than meeting environmental standards that would safeguard us all. Environmental impacts don’t respect town boundaries. The water under your town doesn’t belong only to you, and the air above mine isn’t mine alone. Until we have statewide standards that minimize environmental damage, data center developers will keep seeking the cheapest solution — and therefore the most compliant or economically desperate town — for their projects. Only when safeguards for all of us are assured will the location of data centers not matter. RICK BURT, ATHENS

‘My president’ is acting like a petulant child