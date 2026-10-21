Opinion Readers write Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago

Guiding a child’s moral path is of upmost importance Amidst the repetitive political reporting, distressing weather alerts, and alarming crime incidents, your letter to AJC identifies one of our worst failings as a society. (“Cornell rape investigation lesson: Teaching children about character matters,” by Tom Greene.) I raised three children in Atlanta in the 1980s and ’90s. Far too often, I felt the schools and others in authority were more interested in political or parental outcomes than in guiding children’s moral path. There were notable exceptions among some, from teachers to scout leaders and athletic coaches, but the emphasis seemed to be self-esteem rather than character building.

Children were protected against any action that judged their moral direction. “They’re just kids and need to experience life in the real world.” It was almost a statement that a good moral path was an impediment to success. Sadly, none of these same children are grateful for some of their past activity. A few of them are no longer alive. Many struggled through years of addiction and bad choices. Economic success seems secondary to physical and mental health and personal fulfillment in these children who are now approaching age 50. Of course we all want our children to achieve and prosper, but along the way, if parents and the collection of authority figures cannot condemn bad behavior and bad choices, they are partially guilty of the events that are played out today and can result in the tragedy of choices made one evening at a Cornell fraternity party. ALICE BROWN PICKETT, ATLANTA

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