Opinion Readers write Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 25 minutes ago

Debates give voters best chance to observe candidates Debates serve as a crucial counterbalance to the pervasive misinformation and misleading statements prevalent on social media. It is too easy to fabricate and attack an opponent when not face to face. Debates give voters a chance to observe candidates’ facial expressions and body language as they respond to questions and defend their positions. This firsthand observation allows voters to discern whether candidates are merely repeating rehearsed talking points or genuinely addressing their concerns. We have a responsibility to communicate our concerns to candidates and demand transparent, accurate responses. Candidates who decline to participate in debates lack the credibility to earn our vote.

JODI BOGEN, ALPHARETTA Election board doesn’t understand its mission A colorful saying about laws applies to the resolution in question in the Oct. 12 article, “Election board chief acts on his own”: there are loopholes so large you could drive a truck through them. In this case, I would say an 18-wheeler, especially when there is motivation to do so. I expect the State Election Board to take action to correct its executive director. I find it hard to understand how anyone thinks such action undermines trust in elections. What it undermines is trust in a board that does not seem to understand its mission and in the entities that appointed it.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA

Thanks, but no thanks, for the ‘senior’ help Recently, my husband discovered two mysterious $90 payments in our bank account from Social Security. What was it for, we wondered, only to discover it was President Donald Trump helping “seniors” with the cost of Medicare premiums. Not only does the amount not help with the rise in premiums under his administration, but it also feels like a bribe for our vote just before the midterms. Our votes are not for sale. Instead, we made two $90 donations to Democratic Senate candidates. Thank you, Mr. Trump, for supporting Democrats in the midterms. KATHLEEN CASON, ATHENS Mental health needs often go unmet in Georgia

Building a new psychiatric hospital is an important step toward addressing Georgia’s mental health needs, but hospital beds alone will not solve the problem. People also need affordable treatment, accessible community resources and support without fear of judgment. As a graduate social work student at the University of Georgia, I believe funding is only part of the issue. In January 2010, the AJC reported that Georgia planned to end general adult mental health services at Central State Hospital in Milledgeville out of concerns for patient safety and facility conditions. This shift toward community-based care highlights the importance of ensuring people can access appropriate treatment outside institutional settings. When mental health services are difficult to access, some individuals may go without needed treatment or turn to alcohol and illegal drugs to cope. Others may encounter the criminal justice system while their mental health needs remain unmet. Although jails provide necessities, they do not replace comprehensive mental health care. Where does this cycle end? People should not have to reach a crisis before receiving appropriate support. Georgia’s investment in psychiatric hospitals should be accompanied by continued attention to affordable treatment, early intervention and community-based services. Schools, healthcare providers, social workers and community organizations can help connect people with available resources.