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By AJC 24 minutes ago

Data centers create harmful ‘heat islands’ AJC’s recent guest opinion column “Georgia has questions about data centers. Amazon has answers” by Shannon Kellogg, vice president of public policy at Amazon Web Services, put corporate-scale public-relations budgeting on full display. However, after deftly handling self-posed questions about water use and energy costs, Amazon failed to ask and answer other pertinent questions, misleading readers about the consequences of its “planned $11 billion investment in Georgia.” For instance, air-cooling helps conserve water resources, but it will convey the removed heat to the areas surrounding the Amazon data center. Research shows that data centers release massive amounts of waste heat, raising local air temperature by up to 4 degrees Fahrenheit and land-surface temperature by as much as 16 degrees Fahrenheit. This thermal pollution intensifies so-called “heat islands,” unfairly increasing air-conditioning dependency and costs for nearby residents. Moreover, data center overheating also seriously harms wildlife and community health.

Another conspicuously omitted factor is the dirty energy required to power Amazon’s proposed data center. Georgia Power’s massive natural-gas electricity generation for Amazon will also produce heat-trapping carbon-dioxide emissions, further worsening overheating problems. Because data center thermal pollution poses well-substantiated risks to public health and the environment, Georgia’s General Assembly and Congress must adopt strict legal controls on the size, location and environmental impacts of these facilities. DAVID KYLER, SAINT SIMONS ISLAND CENTER FOR A SUSTAINABLE COAST Hegseth continues to degrade military

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s creation of an Office of Religious Affairs is the latest example of how the secretary, with the president’s approval, is degrading our military readiness and, by extension, our national security.