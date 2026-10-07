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By AJC 1 hour ago

State election board is out of control Regarding “State election board seeks voting machine examinations,” Oct. 2: Someone has to intervene — a grown-up. Practically speaking, that would be the Georgia Legislature, which appointed two members of the State Election Board. Given its record of action to date, I am not optimistic that the Georgia Republican Party could fulfill that role. The U.S. Constitution is clear about the responsibility for elections resting with the states. If we currently had a Department of Justice at the national level, the appropriate official would point that out in its response to the election board. Absent that, the appropriate official(s) at the state level must intervene. This is beyond embarrassing.

ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA How much more ‘winning’ can Americans take? I hoped Donald Trump would be a great president. If he couldn’t do the right things and actually help our country, I hoped he would do enough wrong things that the American people would demand oversight in the midterms. Though he has not been in office two years yet, he has freed the Jan. 6 rioters, weakened NATO, weakened our relations with Canada, threatened Greenland, insulted our European allies, and started an unprovoked war with Iran. Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill is another giveaway to the wealthy that adds to the national debt.

While Caesar builds his ballroom, America suffers from expensive energy costs and inflation. I’m not sure how much more winning we can take.

BOB LOWTHER, DALLAS Trump has turned presidency into marketing machine Donald J. Trump has turned the American presidency and his administration into a marketing machine for the Trump brand around the world; a personal bank for Bitcoin promotion and Trump family-benefiting deals; a real estate company with demolition and garish architecture design specialties; an economic policy asylum of personal-grudge tariffs and self-serving policy regulation threats; and a rigged casino for billionaire investors and tech oligarchs whose political contributions always turn into deals. There is no turning back. Most of the guardrails of our functioning democratic country have been plowed over by one man’s lies and treachery using the game plan Project 2025.