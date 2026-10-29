Opinion Readers write Share (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

By AJC 8 minutes ago

Single issue voters will decide outcome of midterms The midterms are here, and there’s been a lot of talk about how good or bad President Donald Trump’s policies are. There has been much talk of how the Democrats can make all the ills right, in particular with more socialist-leaning policies. Trump believes that by campaigning in person, he can get his supporters to believe in him again and give Republican candidates a big win. The Democrats have pulled their hero, former President Barack Obama, into the arena, thinking voters will be blinded by his charm, and it can divert the stench of socialism away from the Democrats’ less desirable candidates, making them seem OK to vote for.

In my opinion, all of this is futile. I believe this election will be decided by what I call the “in-betweens.” These are voters from all parties — Republican, Democrat and independents — who vote on a single issue in every election. Right now, that issue is simply affordability, specifically gas and food prices. A few voters from these three groups will decide the midterms because they cannot think beyond their own pocketbooks. BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL Minorities unjustly grilled about their right to vote Head of the Department of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said more than 250,000 citizens might be illegally registered to vote in the U.S. Out of 227 million voters, that’s about one-tenth of 1%. Out of that 250,000, the Trump administration has been able to charge only 156 people with actual voter fraud. That is fewer than one in a million votes.

These figures do not indicate a tainted election system. To the contrary, they indicate a system of astounding integrity. If some people perceive the system as in dire straits, it’s because they have allowed themselves to be misled. Or else they are being insincere.

Nonetheless, fiercely intimidating DHS agents are banging on doors in minority neighborhoods to grill people about whether they have the right to vote. A lot of our money is going into this charade, which is obviously unjustified as a way to protect election integrity. This is the outcome of what we voted for in 2024; this is what we got. Fascism. Fair and square. DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN Medicare supplement sent to Bottoms’ campaign, public radio

I want to thank President Donald J. Trump for his generous gift to my wife and me of $90 each as a supplement to the Medicare cost increase included in his Republican-passed “One Big Billionaire’s Boondoggle” … err … the One Big Beautiful Bill.