Opinion Readers write Share (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 22 minutes ago

Ga. GOP candidates silent about Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “humanitarian.” Putin started an unprovoked war against Ukraine, blatantly defying the world’s post-World War II prohibition against expanding national borders by military conquest. He stands accused of tens of thousands of potential war crimes, including systematic torture, sexual violence, enforced disappearances, deliberate attacks on civilian infrastructure and energy grids and the killing of at least 17,000 civilians. Trump has waived fresh sanctions on Putin and resumed buying diesel fuel from Russia, even as Russia continues military cooperation with Iran in its war with the U.S. Trump is now openly siding with Russia against Ukraine. He has turned his invective against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and colluded with Elon Musk to slow access to critical U.S.-provided Starlink internet services to Ukraine, leading to the deaths of even more innocent civilians there.

Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner are reportedly negotiating an oil deal between Russia and business groups tied directly to them. If Ukraine loses the war against aggressor Russia, it may be partly so that Trump cronies Witkoff and Kushner can line their already bulging pockets. But you’ll hear no condemnation of Trump’s brazen corruption and betrayal of Ukraine from U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, Rick Jackson or other Georgia Republicans running for office in the midterm elections. They’ve sacrificed every last vestige of patriotism, character, humanity and common decency as they genuflect to a morally depraved would-be dictator. In no universe do they deserve anyone’s vote. CHRIS MOSER, STONECREST

Cash payments skew stats on undocumented workers

Denise Hammond’s guest opinion column, “An easy way to ‘save’ Social Security,” Oct. 22, fails to address the number of undocumented immigrant workers who are paid in cash.