Opinion Americans shouldn’t have to be rich to go to medical school Eliminating the Graduate PLUS Loan program is short-sighted and harmful to our nation’s healthcare needs. New medical doctors react after receiving their degrees at the graduation ceremony for Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Sylvia E. Morris – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

When I graduated from medical school, the “white coat ceremony” had not yet been established. I remember, though, the feeling of progress, anticipation, belonging and excitement of putting on my white coat as a first-year medical student. When Dr. Cliff Leftridge, a beloved pediatric radiologist at Georgetown University, greeted new medical students like me in our short white coats, he would say, “Hey, doc!” I always stood taller. That memory makes what happened on July 1 so heartbreaking. That day, a quiet shift took place, one that threatens not only to dash the dreams of hopeful medical students, but also damage the future of American healthcare.

Under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the federal government is phasing out the Graduate PLUS Loan program for new borrowers, threatening to shut out middle class, working class and first-generation students, as I once was, from careers in medicine. This program allowed graduate and professional students to borrow up to their school’s full cost of attendance directly from the U.S. Department of Education. Now — without any plan to help students make up the difference — the federal government will enforce strict caps on such direct borrowing, limiting most graduate students to just $20,500 annually while capping designated professional tracks, like medicine, at $50,000 per year. Graduate PLUS loans were imperfect but bridged a gap Sylvia E. Morris, M.D., MPH, is a hospitalist and an author. (Courtesy) It is no secret that medical education is incredibly expensive. The total price tag for medical school — tuition, mandatory equipment, fees, and basic living expenses — can exceed $300,000. That could mean a deficit of $100,000 or more for a student borrower contemplating four years of medical school. My career predates the Graduate PLUS program, but I had to take out loans to go to medical school. While repayment was always in the back of my mind, I did not worry about being able to borrow enough to cover tuition and housing. Plus, if I ran out of money during the summer, my uncle helped pay my rent. But when I had to relocate for residency, I borrowed money for that too. I had to get an apartment and move all of my stuff. Who could I have asked to cover such costs? No one. While an imperfect solution, Graduate PLUS loans bridged gaps like these. Last year they allowed almost two million students — approximately 40,000 of them medical students — to borrow up to the full cost of attendance with a fixed interest rate and consumer protections. Rather than doing the hard work of improving the program, however, lawmakers’ decision to simply cut back these loans could reinforce a medical career as a domain of the well-off. It is no secret that medical education is incredibly expensive. The total price tag for medical school — tuition, mandatory equipment, fees, and basic living expenses — can exceed $300,000. That could mean a deficit of $100,000 or more for a student borrower contemplating four years of medical school. My career predates the Graduate PLUS program, but I had to take out loans to go to medical school. While repayment was always in the back of my mind, I did not worry about being able to borrow enough to cover tuition and housing. Plus, if I ran out of money during the summer, my uncle helped pay my rent. But when I had to relocate for residency, I borrowed money for that too. I had to get an apartment and move all of my stuff. Who could I have asked to cover such costs? No one. While an imperfect solution, Graduate PLUS loans bridged gaps like these. Last year they allowed almost two million students — approximately 40,000 of them medical students — to borrow up to the full cost of attendance with a fixed interest rate and consumer protections. Rather than doing the hard work of improving the program, however, lawmakers’ decision to simply cut back these loans could reinforce a medical career as a domain of the well-off.

The ability to access credit is more difficult for less wealthy students. A family, if they own a house at all, may not be able to get a second mortgage to cover educational expenses.