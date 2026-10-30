Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, speaks during a news conference at ICE Headquarters, Friday, Oct. 9, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Activists will be canvassing, phone banking, text banking and tabling events to reach thousands of immigrant voters across Coastal Georgia.

Activists will be canvassing, phone banking, text banking and tabling events to reach thousands of immigrant voters across Coastal Georgia.

Most of my community members are worried about encountering U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the polls, and I can’t blame them because of what we’ve seen take place at the ballot box this year.

When the Trump administration threatens to deploy ICE agents near polling locations leading up to Election Day, immigrants become afraid to leave their homes to vote. When people are intimidated out of voting, democracy is under threat.

Authoritarianism is on the rise and on the ballot as the Trump administration spreads disinformation, refuses international poll monitors and encourages states to purge voter rolls.

There is no role for ICE in our elections. For years, ICE has been harassing our neighbors at their doorsteps, threatening our colleagues at their workplaces and gunning us down in the streets.