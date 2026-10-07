Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about elections, and electing officials who prioritize cancer fight. Share Add AJC on Google (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 1 hour ago

State Election Board should be abolished Article One, Section 4 of the U.S. Constitution says the method and manner of holding federal elections shall “be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof.” The Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution reserves powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, directly to the states or to the people. Our Georgia State Election Board’s executive director has written letters to the U.S. Justice Department, specifically asking the federal government to interfere in Georgia midterm Congressional elections. This is the same State Election Board whose members cannot live with the fact that President Donald J. Trump lost the 2020 presidential election and also lost the Georgia electoral vote that same year. All aspects of the 2020 presidential election have been litigated and relitigated in countless venues. Trump lost again and again. No level of investigation or vote recounting will resurrect a 2020 victory for President Trump. This same state election board has made concerted efforts to return Georgia to a 1940s-era paper ballot system.

This latest attempt to call on the Justice Department to interfere with our local, lawful elections should be the last straw for our governor and our General Assembly. Every member of that board should know and understand that the federal government does not run elections anywhere. States and counties run those decisions and processes in this country. STEVEN HARRELL, JEFFERSONVILLE Know where candidates stand on cancer fight While we have made progress against cancer, the disease still kills nearly 20,000 people a year in Georgia. As a cancer survivor, these numbers terrify and frustrate me. If you are passionate about fighting cancer, it is critical to understand that government officials make decisions every day about health issues that affect your life.

Lawmakers have the power to fund groundbreaking research and enact popular policies that help people prevent and fight cancer. Do you know where your candidates stand on vital issues like cancer research funding, prevention funding and improving access to healthcare coverage and preventive services? You can learn more by visiting cancervotes.org and checking out the ad in the Oct. 4 edition of this paper.