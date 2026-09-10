AJC readers write about the need for solar power with data centers and potential plans to rename the USS Doris Miller.

AJC readers write about the need for solar power with data centers and potential plans to rename the USS Doris Miller.

Solar must be part of Georgia data centers

Why isn’t solar power generation on the table for Georgia’s nation-leading new data center construction boom?

Acres of rooftop solar generation can be laid squarely on the shoulders of companies with a gnawing appetite, and it puts the cost on the businesses using it.

The one rogue company had the right idea, just the wrong fuel for today’s “hockey stick climate.”

Georgia Power’s methane pipeline expansion is also the wrong solution to this ravenous hunger.

Georgians do not need a 35% larger greenhouse gas delivery system built across seven rivers along the fall line — condemning families, farms and wetlands to property seizures.