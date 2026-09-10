Opinion
AJC readers write about the need for solar power with data centers and potential plans to rename the USS Doris Miller.
Solar must be part of Georgia data centers
Why isn’t solar power generation on the table for Georgia’s nation-leading new data center construction boom?
Acres of rooftop solar generation can be laid squarely on the shoulders of companies with a gnawing appetite, and it puts the cost on the businesses using it.
The one rogue company had the right idea, just the wrong fuel for today’s “hockey stick climate.”
Georgia Power’s methane pipeline expansion is also the wrong solution to this ravenous hunger.
Georgians do not need a 35% larger greenhouse gas delivery system built across seven rivers along the fall line — condemning families, farms and wetlands to property seizures.
Climate change is killing people (just read the news). I wish we had the Consumer Utility Council in place.
Georgia could lead America in this race if we could turn from the profit-first mentality of the power monopoly’s stockholders and leave lobbyists’ fortunes where they lay.
We need good neighbors and serious leaders considering alternatives.
ELLEN HARRISON, GROVETOWN
Hegseth wants to remove Black hero’s name from ship
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, at the behest of the president, is putting pressure on the Navy to strip the USS Doris Miller of its name and replace it with Donald Trump’s.
Doris Miller was an African American cook third class when Pearl Harbor was attacked. When all the soldiers around him manning guns were killed, he stepped up to an anti-aircraft gun, despite having absolutely no training, and shot down enemy planes. Finally, he was later honored for outstanding bravery. Hegseth wants his name removed from the ship.
Hegseth has blocked the promotion of at least dozens of senior officers in line for one-star general, half of whom are women or Black. He has removed transgender personnel and pushed rules on grooming that would disproportionately lead to more Black soldiers being removed.
The food and water shortages, unsanitary conditions and severe mental problems on the USS Abraham Lincoln are Hegseth’s responsibility, and he has fired the journalists who reported this in the Stars and Stripes, the official military newspaper.
We need a defense secretary with empathy for all under his care — not just white, male, high-testosterone “warfighters” (Hegseth’s word).
MARY SCOTT GOULD, DECATUR