Opinion Georgia is not a swing state, but it could veer blue in 2026 The political party that gets the most primary votes tends to be the victor in the Peach State’s November elections. Georgia Gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and Republican candidate Brian Kemp greet each other before a live taping of the 2018 gubernatorial debate for the Atlanta Press Club at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studio in Atlanta, Tuesday, October 23, 2018. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC)

By Cory Ruth – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Since Republicans swept every constitutional office in 2010, Georgia politics has followed a remarkably consistent rule: when both parties have competitive primaries, the party that generates the larger primary turnout usually wins the general election. Primary turnout is the strongest indicator of general election outcomes in Georgia. In fact, the primary turnout is our best polling. In 2014, Republicans dominated the primary electorate by nearly 300,000 votes and comfortably held the governor’s mansion while David Perdue cruised statewide in the U.S. Senate race. In 2018, Republicans again edged Democrats in primary turnout (roughly 607,000 to 555,000) and Brian Kemp narrowly defeated Stacey Abrams for governor.

In 2020, Democrats finally surpassed Republicans in statewide primary participation. That November, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock carried Georgia and flipped the U.S. Senate. Then came 2022. Republicans overwhelmed Democrats in the primary electorate by nearly 500,000 votes. Kemp’s reelection aligned perfectly with the turnout signal. But Herschel Walker’s Senate race became the exception to the rule. Walker underperformed the Republican turnout advantage because candidate quality mattered. Warnock entered the race as an incumbent with a disciplined campaign operation and strong suburban appeal. Walker, meanwhile, struggled with the kind of message consistency and stagecraft that suburban moderate right-of-center metro Atlanta voters increasingly demand from statewide candidates. How Kemp won and Walker lost in 2022 Cory Ruth is an Atlanta-based political strategist and the author of the forthcoming book “Double Click,” a reevaluation of Black economic data. (Courtesy) The numbers suggest there are between 200,000 to 300,000 of these voters in Georgia who are willing to break from MAGA-style/aligned candidates when they view them as chaotic, unprepared or politically risky. In 2022, Herschel Walker significantly underperformed not just Brian Kemp, but virtually every major statewide Republican on the ballot. While Republicans dominated the statewide environment, Walker lagged the broader ticket in the suburban counties. Kemp outperformed Walker by roughly 200,000 votes statewide in 2022. In Cobb, Gwinnett, North Fulton and parts of East Cobb and North Atlanta, the core of Georgia’s college-educated suburban electorate, Kemp consistently ran several points ahead of Walker. Those gaps were large enough to preserve Republican strength at the gubernatorial level while simultaneously weakening the GOP Senate ticket. The numbers suggest there are between 200,000 to 300,000 of these voters in Georgia who are willing to break from MAGA-style/aligned candidates when they view them as chaotic, unprepared or politically risky. In 2022, Herschel Walker significantly underperformed not just Brian Kemp, but virtually every major statewide Republican on the ballot. While Republicans dominated the statewide environment, Walker lagged the broader ticket in the suburban counties. Kemp outperformed Walker by roughly 200,000 votes statewide in 2022. In Cobb, Gwinnett, North Fulton and parts of East Cobb and North Atlanta, the core of Georgia’s college-educated suburban electorate, Kemp consistently ran several points ahead of Walker. Those gaps were large enough to preserve Republican strength at the gubernatorial level while simultaneously weakening the GOP Senate ticket.

Walker still forced a runoff because Georgia retains a structural Republican advantage. The state still has more Republican voters than Democratic voters overall. Even a flawed Republican nominee can remain competitive because the GOP base floor is substantial.

That same dynamic now frames the 2026 environment. Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock faced Republican Herschell Walker in 2022. Warnock defeated him despite a Republican primary advantage. Democrats have an advantage in 2026 with caveats On election night primary returns, Democrats posted approximately 1.08 million votes to Republicans’ 933,000: a Democratic advantage of nearly 147,000 votes. Historically, that kind of turnout edge has been predictive. Based on turnout expansion rates from 2014 through 2022, Democratic primary participation has historically grown by an average of 324% from primary to general election, compared with roughly 242% for Republicans. Applying those historical patterns to 2026 would project an Ossoff return to Washington and a governor named Keisha. But two caveats remain. First, Georgia’s underlying Republican voter infrastructure is still formidable enough to make even a weak candidate competitive, as it did for Walker in 2022. That dynamic is worth watching this cycle, even though a runoff is unlikely, since Georgia’s Libertarian Party will not be on the November ballot."