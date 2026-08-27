Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

By AJC 55 minutes ago Share

America has gone too far right and needs a course correction Re: “In Democrats’ ‘civil war,’ voters prefer moderates over progressives,” by AJC Contributor Carolyn Bourdeaux. Carolyn Bourdeaux argues that “progressive” Democratic Party primary winners in recent months will endanger the party’s chances of winning midterm races and the presidency in 2028 because “they have run too far to the left on social and economic issues alike.” The problem with this view is that in America, the Overton window of acceptable political discourse has been dragged so far to the right the last few decades that any position left of Barry Goldwater or Joe McCarthy is deemed “radical.” Nothing these recent candidates have said or policies they have supported would be considered anything but centrist in any other part of the world.

Universal health care? Dozens of other nations have it and have not wrecked their economies or worsened health outcomes. Making government work for ordinary people and not just for the “1%”? Other nations manage that as well. Restoring checks and balances and regulatory oversight in our federal government? How is this an “extreme-left” position in the wake of an administration brazenly violating statute law and constitutional provisions at nearly every turn? Neither major party has done much to solve the problems we face today — and one of them has actively and intentionally worked to worsen them. “Extremism” has been defined downward to the point where people like Bourdeaux are more worried about getting or staying in power than actually helping those who need help. MATT G. LEGER, ATLANTA

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