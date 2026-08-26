Opinion For Stockbridge mayor, age is just a number; character is the test of power The city’s youngest mayor has a chance to show that maturity and accountability matter more than the number on his birth certificate. Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams sits at a side table during a special City Council meeting Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, prior to an upcoming investigative hearing. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Nedra Rhone 18 minutes ago Share

Most every account of Jayden Williams, mayor of Stockbridge, has included a reference to his age. The political science major campaigned while still a college student at Clark Atlanta University. He graduated in 2025, and a few months later, he made headlines as the youngest mayor in Stockbridge’s history and the youngest Black mayor in the state of Georgia. In mid-July, when the City Council opened an independent investigation after city staff flagged financial transactions including $4,000 in purchases on a city credit card, many residents were focused on his age again. Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams speaks to journalists Saturday, Aug. 22, 2026, following a special City Council meeting held prior to an upcoming investigative hearing. (Ben Gray for the AJC) “He’s too young to lead a city.”

“He’s too young to manage money.” “He’s too young to have a strong sense of ethics.” “He’s just too young.” These are all statements that came up in my conversations with residents in Stockbridge and across metro Atlanta.

What had presumably been one of Williams’ greatest assets when he defeated the 68-year-old two-term incumbent back in November has now become one thing that some people are pointing to as a deficiency. Williams just turned 23 and is awaiting a hearing that will determine if he is allowed to continue his historic turn as mayor of Stockbridge. The city hired an independent investigator to examine allegations including misusing city-issued purchasing cards, using a city vehicle for personal purposes, and sexual misconduct.

The last accusation cropped up when the City Council revealed police findings from February that included text messages with a high school student. Local police said there was no evidence of criminal activity. This feels like a good time to consider why Williams’ age is not the problem. In recent months, at least three other city leaders have been involved in some type of investigation. Jazzmin Cobble, mayor of Stonecrest, is facing review for an alleged interaction with the city finance director that became “verbally aggressive.” Through her attorney, Cobble has said the city charter requires a formal investigation before considering a review of the action or discussing the matter publicly. The allegations have not been independently substantiated, and the investigation remains ongoing. Trey Deck, mayor of Chickamauga, was removed from office and subsequently resigned this spring after an internal investigation in response to allegations of sexual misconduct, inappropriate remarks toward women, and the use of racial slurs. Deck challenged the constitutionality of the city charter’s removal process, but the Walker County Superior Court denied the challenge. He resigned after the decision.

Ron Shinnick, mayor of Cohutta, resigned in May facing public outcry at his attempt to fire the entire police department. In his letter of resignation, Shinnick said he was vacating his post due to a family member’s health concerns. You can probably think of plenty of other examples of mayors across the state and the country who have been investigated or found guilty of a range of infractions. And if you line them all up, the demographics are different. Abuse of power and unethical behavior is not the province of the young. City management is a job that requires character. “Unlike mayors, federal officials can shield themselves from accountability,” wrote Svante Myrick, former mayor of Ithaca, New York, in a 2022 article for Democracy Journal. “Mayors, however, cannot choose to be insulated from their constituents.” They can’t avoid town hall meetings, run in gerrymandered districts, or lose the popular vote and still take office, said Myrick, who was voted mayor of Ithaca in 2012 at age 24. Like Williams, he was the city’s first Black and youngest mayor.

Myrick’s conclusion after serving three terms was profound. Mayors, he said, are the “frontline guardians of democracy.” That’s a lot of weight to carry, but it makes sense. The more the federal government fails to deliver on promises made, the more we push for accountability from the elected leaders closest to us. We are primed to believe local government is a hotbed of corruption. Mayors manage city accounts, procurement accounts (P-Cards) and discretionary funds, creating many opportunities for financial mismanagement. Contracts, vendor bidding processes and grants come with a high risk for errors or non-compliance with the law. These kinds of financial irregularities can go unnoticed in municipalities with weak internal controls. In response to these challenges, cities like Philadelphia, Austin, Chicago and, yes, Atlanta created compliance offices to stem corruption at the city government level. If you don’t remember how that has worked out for Atlanta, refer to the AJC’s coverage of Shannon Manigault, who resigned as inspector general last year during a battle with city administration over the office’s authority.

More than a year ago, the city of Stockbridge’s ethics committee recommended a full forensic audit. The City Council has yet to approve the audit despite a proposal last month to expand the current investigation to include all council members and finances from 2020 through 2026. We look to young people to bring new ideas and fresh energy. We want them to succeed where others have failed, but they are subject to the same challenges as anyone else when they are working within a broken system. Several young people who have won mayoral seats have so far been successful in working to improve their cities. Earlier this year, 20-year-old Eva Fipps was elected mayor of Henderson, Iowa, making her the youngest female mayor in the country. Most stories have focused on her age, but she is focused on revitalizing her town of 144 residents. Jaylen Smith, 18, mayor of Earle, Arkansas, balances college with improving public safety, developing infrastructure and bringing a grocery store to his rural town.