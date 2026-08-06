Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

By AJC 22 hours ago Share

Okefenokee needs state protections, too Thank you for Sunday’s fine editorial, “Okefenokee World Heritage Site honor is a huge deal for the environment and for Georgia. Let’s meet the moment.” You are absolutely correct about the need for follow-up. I have never been to the Okefenokee, but I have heard and read about it for years. I wrote in during every public comment period. That is all I could do. The fact that the Okefenokee is in Georgia makes it especially important. We need to follow up the world recognition that is UNESCO with state legislation that protects the site and its environs.

While the federal government appears to be headed in the opposite direction, we need to recognize what we have and duly protect it. There is surely a way to balance preservation/conservation with economics here if knowledgeable, competent entities come together. Georgia can show the way. ALIDA C. SILVERMAN, ATLANTA MARTA hampered by lack of state gas tax Doug Turnbull’s Gridlock Guy opinion column (“MARTA should capitalize on World Cup success,” Aug. 2) hopes to inspire confidence in MARTA’s ability to function at a high level by quoting London tourists who said it reminded them of The Tube. Hmm? Perhaps they were being polite.

I wish the AJC could truly inform all its Atlanta readers that the expansion, service upgrades, staffing, etc., will never be possible since, by law, it is forbidden from sharing any cent of the Georgia tax per gallon of gasoline.

How many drivers cursing their commutes would hope that even 5 cents per gallon would fund the improvements, instead of only paying for new roads and bridges that everyone knows will not bring enduring relief, progress or pride in our city? WALTER MAGNUSON, CHAMBLEE Fauci unfairly attacked by Republicans about COVID This vindictive attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, and the Republicans on his committee was cruel. Because his lawyer had advised him to take the Fifth, he was asked all sorts of questions to make him repeat his statement, more than 100 times. They made themselves look like smirking middle schoolers. He tried his best to keep the public informed about the progress of learning about the virus that causes COVID. This required the usual practice in science — make a hypothesis and then test it. If it turns out to be untrue, try another. This requires patience, something that many people do not appreciate.