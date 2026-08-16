Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

By AJC 1 hour ago Share

Okefenokee designation a major victory for conservation The Okefenokee Swamp has become Georgia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, a milestone that affirms its global ecological importance and strengthens long-term protection for one of North America’s most intact wetlands. Approved during the World Heritage Committee’s 48th session in Busan, South Korea, the designation recognizes more than 400,000 acres of wilderness shaped by water, fire, peat, and time. Kim Bednarek of Okefenokee Swamp Park & Okefenokee Adventures described the refuge as a rare landscape “where nature still reigns,” underscoring its value as a living system that sustains biodiversity and supports regional culture. Gov. Brian Kemp praised the recognition as both an environmental achievement and an economic opportunity for surrounding rural communities.

For Georgians, this is more than an honor; it is a major victory for conservation. UNESCO status elevates the Okefenokee’s visibility, strengthens funding and adds international oversight that can help shield the swamp from mining proposals, habitat loss, and climate pressures. This global recognition safeguards one of our most sacred natural places. ERICA BIBBEY, MARIETTA Woodstock families could lose homes to new development The ugliest and potentially destructive human trait is greed. It feeds on ego and narcissism while devouring opportunities, financial stability and the security of unfortunate victims. The Ten Commandments even acknowledge greed as a sin: “Thou shalt not covet.”

On Aug. 24, the Woodstock City Council is scheduled to consider whether the developer, interested in the Ansley Park mobile home park, can build 220 single-family homes on the property. The quiet neighborhood of 130 households will be evicted from the mobile home park that has been around for more than 30 years.

According to news reports, the retiring owner of the property and the proposed developer are considering up to a $15,000 one-time contribution to these mostly senior and young families as a suitable relocation allowance. Where will these folks be able to afford to live? Some may become homeless. Even considering this “development” is a nod to greed and will surely be a factor at election time. VALERIE WARTHEN, WOODSTOCK Educate yourself before you vote, then vote early It’s politicking time in Georgia. The TV ads have started. Some have poorly spliced film clips that make an opposing candidate say something they never said, and most use black-and-white shots of their opponent while showing their candidate in bright, living color. Gray equals bad; color equals good.