Opinion If Atlanta Public Schools board extends TADs, future funding will be at risk This is a parent’s perspective on the impact APS will face if the tax allocation districts are extended. Sandrea Goree, a teacher at Perkerson Elementary School, instructs her students to count by twos in 2018. (Jenna Eason/AJC)

By Elaine Hudson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 25 minutes ago Share

I am the proud parent of a second grader at T.J. Perkerson Elementary in Atlanta Public Schools. For the past 10 years, my family and I have lived in Sylvan Hills, which is in school board District 6. As a mother and product of public schools, I am deeply concerned about the future of our public schools if the school board votes to extend the Tax Allocation Districts, as proposed by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. TADs allow the city to freeze existing property tax revenue and divert increases from rising property values to other projects or initiatives. We must consider the long-term negative consequences extending them would have on our neighborhood schools.

Analysis of property tax projections by data researcher Nick Spiva shows that Dickens’ Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative would result in $5 billion that APS would give up from 2030 to 2055 than if the current TADs were allowed to expire in 2030. One of the reasons we moved into our southwest Atlanta neighborhood was its proximity to the elementary school, which comprises diverse students from a variety of backgrounds — just the type of school that needs solid investment from the community. My husband and I always planned to send our children to public school, a cornerstone of democracy and a critical pillar to ensure an educated populace. Despite parents’ best efforts, schools will close Elaine Hudson is an Atlanta Public Schools parent. (Courtesy) Two years ago, a group of moms and I founded the Perkerson Parent Teacher Organization. We have created fun, meaningful opportunities for families to be involved, including hosting a movie night, organizing the clothing closet to provide clothes for children in need, a garden club for the school community to grow and enjoy fresh vegetables and flowers, and a daily coffee cart and breakfast buffet during Teacher Appreciation Week. The families who send their children to Perkerson are engaged and devoted to their children’s education. We have much to brag about: our co-ed basketball team was undefeated last spring, a fifth grader won second place in Robotics at APS’s technology and innovation competition and we have competitive dance and cheer teams. Our students are hardworking, dedicated critical thinkers. Much of our success would not be possible without our new principal, Chanté Williams Blackwell, a true servant leader who partners with the PTO and external organizations to provide important resources like the chicken coop and 3D printers for the students and staff. The future was looking bright in the 2025-2026 school year. Then in the fall of 2025 APS announced its Comprehensive Long Range Facilities Plan to consolidate underutilized buildings and gathered community feedback in quick succession from August to September, giving community members little time to learn about the information being presented and little opportunity to participate in the engagement process. Two years ago, a group of moms and I founded the Perkerson Parent Teacher Organization. We have created fun, meaningful opportunities for families to be involved, including hosting a movie night, organizing the clothing closet to provide clothes for children in need, a garden club for the school community to grow and enjoy fresh vegetables and flowers, and a daily coffee cart and breakfast buffet during Teacher Appreciation Week. The families who send their children to Perkerson are engaged and devoted to their children’s education. We have much to brag about: our co-ed basketball team was undefeated last spring, a fifth grader won second place in Robotics at APS’s technology and innovation competition and we have competitive dance and cheer teams. Our students are hardworking, dedicated critical thinkers. Much of our success would not be possible without our new principal, Chanté Williams Blackwell, a true servant leader who partners with the PTO and external organizations to provide important resources like the chicken coop and 3D printers for the students and staff. The future was looking bright in the 2025-2026 school year. Then in the fall of 2025 APS announced its Comprehensive Long Range Facilities Plan to consolidate underutilized buildings and gathered community feedback in quick succession from August to September, giving community members little time to learn about the information being presented and little opportunity to participate in the engagement process. However, our school community consistently showed up and expressed our deep desire to keep our school open. After attending multiple rounds of school closure meetings, we were told that the district was facing a severe financial shortfall that would force the closure of 16 schools, including Perkerson.

Despite our efforts and all the success happening inside our school, we were devastated to learn that Perkerson remained on the final list of schools to close approved by the board in December. It will merge with Finch Elementary.

To even consider extending any of the six TADs in the midst of a budget shortfall and school closures is a complete betrayal to the children and families the board was elected to serve. In a recent Accelerate APS survey, it said the district was facing a $100 million deficit over the next five years. Last year alone, local news outlets reported that the eight TADs took $87 million that could have gone to our public schools. You do not have to be a mathematician to conclude that we cannot afford to extend the TADs. Costs are up and enrollment is down. We need more investment to make our schools attractive to parents and bolster enrollment. In fact, studies reported by the Learning Policy Institute showed that when funding is spent on education achievement outcomes such as graduation rates and wage earnings — especially for low-income students — greatly improve. Money matters when it comes to our children’s education. APS children, parents and staff deserve accountability It doesn’t make sense that the district would tell parents there was a rush to close schools — including the very school my son has been attending for three years — because of a lack of funding and then turn around and give money to the mayor’s proposed projects.

That would be a disservice to the families and children they were elected to serve. Moreover, there is no data that show student outcomes are better after a TAD(s) goes into effect. City of Atlanta’s recent TAD audit also reveals that existing TADs have not conducted a school system impact analysis for proposed redevelopment, as required by state law. The recent audit report recommended that Invest Atlanta’s CEO “ensure that a school system impact analysis, as required by O.C.G.A.§ 36-44- 3(9)(R), is included in the revised redevelopment plans as applicable.” This previous lack of accountability gives us no reason to trust that TAD developments would strengthen student enrollment and school funding as promised. Let us remember that APS committed to a number of goals by 2030 as part of its Back to Basics strategic plan. TADs closing on schedule will bring in about $150 million in annual revenue for schools by 2030, which would allow for aspirations like the following three to become a reality, according to Spiva’s analysis.

Universal Pre-K staff for 3- and 4-year-olds $100,000 average teacher salary Free MARTA for all APS students (K-12) (The first two are goals the APS board has set). Those priorities are aligned with what school funding should go toward, as they are tied to academic outcomes. To be clear this isn’t an either/or situation. Fund schools or fund public transit and green space. The city can fund the projects put forward in the NRI if it works with the Fulton County Commission to properly tax commercial properties. Businesses, not children, need to be paying their fair share for public goods and services. The money is there. Businesses, not children, need to be paying their fair share for public goods and services. The money is there.