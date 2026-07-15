Opinion US must pick up where Sen. Lindsey Graham left off on defending Ukraine South Carolina Republican senator was a ‘determined leader’ for freedom and his death leaves a big void in the nation’s war against Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (left) and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. meet in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, July 10, 2026. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

By Emory Morsberger – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

When I heard of South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham’s passing on July 11, I was deeply touched. Graham’s final efforts were in putting an end to the war in Ukraine and among his final public words before his passing he said: “I’ve never been more optimistic than I am today, that we have the formula to end this war. We have a magic moment in time here in the coming months, if we do this right, to increase Ukraine’s lethality, get people to help us with (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, rather than propping him up, we can end this war.”

What we thought would be a blip on the horizon has become a grueling marathon. Recently, in just a single attack, Russia launched around 730 aerial attacks against Ukraine. A previous attack killed at least 22 people and injuring more than 130 others. Behind every number are shattered families and futures forever changed. Tragically, nearly 800 children have been killed across this four-year war. The time has long passed to stop the killing. Senate should pass Ukraine Support Act While we have made large strides up to this point, including seeing the Ukraine Support Act pass in the U.S. House of Representatives on June 4, the battle to sustain human life is not over. Graham announced just before his death, “We’ve reached an agreement with the White House on a version of the Russian sanctions bill that they will support. It means it’s going to become law.” He was on his way to Washington to complete the final steps of this mission, but his life was cut short. Now we must carry on this diplomatic mission which he has started. We should all reach out to our senators and encourage them to support Ukraine via the Russian sanctions bill that reflects America’s commitment to freedom and democracy. In the meantime, HelpingUkraine.US will continue to visit the country to maintain our relationships with partners on the ground, serve children, assist villages with repairs and bring generators to hope centers. Underneath the rubble, everyday Ukrainians are trying to climb out just to reclaim a fraction of normalcy. Emory Morsberger is the CEO of the Morsberger Group and founder of HelpingUkraine.US. (Courtesy) While we have made large strides up to this point, including seeing the Ukraine Support Act pass in the U.S. House of Representatives on June 4, the battle to sustain human life is not over. Graham announced just before his death, “We’ve reached an agreement with the White House on a version of the Russian sanctions bill that they will support. It means it’s going to become law.” He was on his way to Washington to complete the final steps of this mission, but his life was cut short. Now we must carry on this diplomatic mission which he has started. We should all reach out to our senators and encourage them to support Ukraine via the Russian sanctions bill that reflects America’s commitment to freedom and democracy. In the meantime, HelpingUkraine.US will continue to visit the country to maintain our relationships with partners on the ground, serve children, assist villages with repairs and bring generators to hope centers. Underneath the rubble, everyday Ukrainians are trying to climb out just to reclaim a fraction of normalcy. As Russia continues its killing of Ukrainian citizens and troops, Ukraine is being forced to strike back just to keep their heads above water. In hopes of slowing Russia’s repeated strikes, Ukraine has struck Russia’s largest oil refineries with drones, deep in Moscow territory.

While we will round this corner at some point, until then, HelpingUkraine.US will continue to focus on temporary relief while supporting the completion of Lindsey Graham’s vision to bring a diplomatic end to this war.

What we are doing on the ground to help Emory Morsberger of HelpingUkraine.US visited Ukraine on an economic development and humanitarian visit in June 2025. (Courtesy of Emory Morsberger) At the moment we are working to build dedicated support centers that provide the emotional stability and physical structure desperately needed by Ukrainian children. We want to give them a safe space for schooling, three nutritious meals a day and therapeutic support to process the trauma of living in a war zone. For example, HelpingUkraine.US has the privilege of working alongside the Odessa People’s Church, Good Deed Foundation and Rotary Club Cherkasy to support hundreds of children of fallen soldiers and displaced families through camp and school programs. We are also focused on providing the absolute basics which we take for granted. Imagine a place where, amid rolling blackouts, a person can find electricity just to charge their phone, iron their clothes, or prepare a warm meal. By installing emergency solar energy systems for backup power, we are helping Kharkiv’s Emergency Service provide exactly that. We are working to bring clean water back to the Kharkiv Region using filtration stations that provide free, safe drinking water to around 10,000 residents. In the southern region of Kherson, the water supply was entirely destroyed. Here, we are actively building well infrastructure to bring fresh water to the nearly 1 million people affected by the devastating destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.