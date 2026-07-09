For-profit medical industry needs restraining

AJC education reporter Cassidy Alexander (“Rising healthcare costs are crippling Georgia school systems,” AJC, July 4) clearly illustrates the stranglehold the medical industry has over Georgia.

Can you imagine the outrage if government policy were the leading cause of bankruptcy or if it crippled education? That government would be voted out of office.

However, since the medical industry is in the private sector, it is sacred and seemingly beyond our control. Politicians are terrified to cross the insurance giants for fear of being labeled “communist.”

What kind of people are we that give these corporate bureaucrats, private-equity vultures and other medical predators such control over us? Are we so slavishly obedient to “the market” that we equate our health care to any other product, like cars and concerts? When will we demand — demand — leaders that forcefully rein in the for-profit medical vampires sucking us dry?