Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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State Election Board keeps voter skepticism alive I probably should not have been surprised by a recent article about the State Election Board (“Georgia election board promotes new voter-roll tool ahead of midterms”), after attending an August 2024 meeting and reading about them since then. But I was. The SEB executive director and an SEB investigator promoting a software program for voter registration that is riddled with error? Another SEB investigator — a 2020 election skeptic no less — challenging a county list? Evidently, one of our legislature’s achievements in the voting arena was a law that made individual citizen challenges possible. How productive has that been?

The secretary of state is responsible for elections, and judging from fact-based reporting, has been professional and competent, which is probably why lawmakers pushed to remove the secretary of state from the board. So much to address! The federal scene is bad enough. Does our state have to play that game? ALIDA SILVERMAN, ATLANTA Collins favors corporate access over working families After reading Rep. Mike Collins’s recent constituent newsletter, “Mike’s Mile Marker #39,” I am deeply concerned by the ongoing disconnect between political messaging and the stark economic reality facing marginalized Georgians.

Collins, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee, highlights his support for the Stop Insider Trading Act to assure us that public service is not for personal gain.

However, his version of public service seems disproportionately tailored to corporate interests. In the same newsletter, he proudly details welcoming the Georgia Trucking Association, the Georgia Manufacturers Association, and Georgia EMC to his Washington, D.C. office. While industry groups enjoy direct access to debate tort reform and tax policy, everyday laborers in Gwinnett County and across the state are left navigating an economy that increasingly prices them out of the American Dream. The congressman champions the “Working Families Tax Cut” as a tool helping small businesses invest and grow, yet working-class families need substantive policy action on housing equity, fair wages, and corporate accountability — not just trickle-down rhetoric. It is time we demand representation that works as hard for the vulnerable citizens of Georgia as it does for the corporate lobbies that already hold outsized power on Capitol Hill.