Opinion Readers write We can condemn war while still honoring service members; presidential immunity needs to be challenged; and Senate should have final say in who leads DOJ. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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We can honor service members and condemn war Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., has engaged in the kind of disgusting rhetoric that should be condemned by all. He is using the deaths of our service members as a political tool to try to defend the indefensible. Mast said: “To belittle this mission is to belittle and demean the very service these members gave their life for” in the war against Iran. Mast’s comments could best be characterized by a term frequently used by the president, but not printable in this newspaper. We can and do honor the dedication, courage and professionalism of our service members. That in no way obligates us to support this war of choice that took their lives.

We do not honor our service members by sacrificing the lives of more brave men and women in a war with no identifiable objective or plan. LARRY AUERBACH, ATLANTA Presidential immunity needs challenging It’s time to reexamine the Supreme Court opinion on presidential immunity. It is not absolute.

It only pertains to the performance of his duties as president. Many of the things President Donald Trump does fall outside the performance of his legal and constitutionally recognized presidential duties. While this is very broad, it needs to be challenged. How about some attorneys do something here? PETER TRAGER, SANDY SPRINGS