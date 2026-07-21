Why it doesn’t matter if Todd Blanche gets confirmed as attorney general

This is political theater. As deputy attorney general, he can still lead the Department of Justice under current federal law.

This is political theater. As deputy attorney general, he can still lead the Department of Justice under current federal law.

Washington is treating Todd Blanche’s nomination to be attorney general as if the future leadership of the Justice Department hangs in the balance. It does not.

Mr. Blanche already serves as acting attorney general. More importantly, because he is the Senate-confirmed deputy attorney general, he can continue performing the attorney general’s duties whether or not the Senate confirms him for the permanent position. The confirmation battle might be politically significant, but legally it changes very little.

The reason is straightforward. Congress has long distinguished between temporary acting officials appointed under the Federal Vacancies Reform Act and Senate-confirmed deputies who automatically assume the responsibilities of a vacant office under agency-specific succession statutes.