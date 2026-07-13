Opinion Readers write AJC readers write about Trump’s mishandling of Iran, Venezuelans and the best candidate for Georgia governor. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

31 minutes ago Share

Trump’s mishandling of Iran created a worse situation President Donald Trump’s mishandling of events in Iran is the most recent example of how he is failing in his responsibility to the American public. Unilaterally declaring the ceasefire over has sent oil prices soaring, once again throwing the world economy into chaos. How much more of our national treasure will be squandered pursuing this failed policy is anyone’s guess, since Congress has provided him with a blank check. The Memorandum of Understanding that led to the ceasefire with Iran heavily favors Iran. The U.S. had to make major concessions just to secure an agreement, placing the U.S. and the world in a worse position now than when the president started this war.

While rushing into the war with Iran was a huge blunder, rushing to extricate the country from the worsening situation with vague assurances is equally ill-conceived. Iran’s government survived and, if anything, is more hardline than when the war began — making any assurances of Iran abandoning the goal of becoming a nuclear power hollow. This is precisely why our Constitution stipulates Congress alone has the authority to declare war and approve treaties with foreign countries. Sadly, this president has decided to bypass Congress and Congress has abdicated its responsibility to the American people in favor of political expediency. We need a thoughtful, measured approach to how we deal with the current situation in Iran, not a reactive one dictated by the president, who is clearly struggling to find an answer. MARK P. HUNTER, ATLANTA

Venezuelans are victims of socialism

Regarding “Government hurts rather than helps Venezuelans” (Charles Shapiro, July 9): I feel terrible for the people of Venezuela, both for the recent earthquake and for the wretched economic state of the country. It is important, though, when analyzing Venezuela’s condition, not to dismiss the economic ruin as simply because of “corruption” or “mismanagement.” No, this is socialism, which destroys the incentive to work and crushes wealth creation. At one time, Venezuela was the richest country in South America. Not anymore. Young American socialists, please take note. Is Venezuela really what you want the U.S. to become? DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Focus on best candidate for Georgia governor