Opinion Corrupt national government amplifies Venezuelans’ suffering after earthquake Disasters do not wait for honest governments, functioning institutions or repaired relationships. People trapped under concrete need help now. SOS is seen on collapsed buildings following the June 24 twin earthquakes in Caraballeda in the state of La Guaira, Venezuela, Thursday, July 2, 2026. (Miguel Medina/Pool Photo via AP)

By Charles Shapiro – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Just before lunch on October 10, 1986, the walls and ceiling of my office in the U.S. Embassy in San Salvador began to rumble. It sounded as if a subway train were bearing down on us. “Terremoto!” Earthquake. By the time the shaking stopped, 1,500 people were dead. The embassy building, constructed to Los Angeles earthquake standards, cracked and broke, but thankfully did not collapse. For months afterwards, my team worked almost exclusively on earthquake-related issues from the second bedroom of the ambassador’s residence. An earthquake is unlike any other disaster. Its force is immense, immediate and indiscriminate. It brings out the best in people - rescue crews, neighbors, doctors and volunteers working beyond exhaustion — but it also exposes every weakness in a society. The poor suffer first and most because the oldest, most overcrowded buildings are usually the least able to withstand the shock.

Corruption, too, can be deadly. In San Salvador, 500 people died in a building that had been ordered torn down after an earlier earthquake. Instead, the owner plastered over the cracks and paid off the building inspectors. The double earthquakes that struck Venezuela on June 26 brought back those memories in a flash. Disaster relief and recovery are never fast enough Georgia Tech Professor Charles Shapiro served as U.S. ambassador to Venezuela. (Courtesy) As of July 5, the confirmed death toll in Venezuela is more than 3,300, with thousands injured, and more than tens of thousands of people reported missing. In any country, one would hope that a disaster of this magnitude would bring people together: to pull survivors from the rubble, shelter families who have lost their homes, treat the injured, and restore power, water and communications. But a government’s response to a natural disaster is inevitably viewed through the lens of politics. In Venezuela, that lens is especially dark. After 26 years of despotic mismanagement under Hugo Chávez and then his successors, Nicolás Maduro and Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela was on the edge before the earthquake struck. The economy had collapsed. Inflation was running at 20% to 30% per month. Hospitals, ambulance services and fire departments barely functioned. Roughly one-quarter of the country’s 32 million people had fled. As of July 5, the confirmed death toll in Venezuela is more than 3,300, with thousands injured, and more than tens of thousands of people reported missing. In any country, one would hope that a disaster of this magnitude would bring people together: to pull survivors from the rubble, shelter families who have lost their homes, treat the injured, and restore power, water and communications. But a government’s response to a natural disaster is inevitably viewed through the lens of politics. In Venezuela, that lens is especially dark. After 26 years of despotic mismanagement under Hugo Chávez and then his successors, Nicolás Maduro and Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela was on the edge before the earthquake struck. The economy had collapsed. Inflation was running at 20% to 30% per month. Hospitals, ambulance services and fire departments barely functioned. Roughly one-quarter of the country’s 32 million people had fled. Even in wealthy countries with strong institutions, disaster relief is never fast enough and reconstruction is never as swift as people need it to be. We saw that in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and again after the 2024 flooding in western North Carolina.

Now imagine a disaster of this scale in a country where the basic institutions needed to respond have been hollowed out. Venezuela has not experienced an earthquake of this magnitude near Caracas since 1967. There is little current national experience to draw on, and the systems that should be leading the response have been weakened by years of politicization, economic collapse and corruption.

Lieutenant-Colonel Vianney Labbe, left, head of the detachment of the French 7th Civil Security Training and Intervention Regiment (RIISC 7), Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez, center, Oliver Blanco, Venezuela's Vice Minister for Europe and North America, and French ambassador to Venezuela Emmanuel Pineda, right, visit a temporary camp of the French Civil Security in La Guaira, Wednesday, July 1, 2026, following the June 24 earthquakes. (Miguel Medina/Pool Photo via AP) How you can help disaster victims The international community is responding generously. Rescue squads from around the world are working to uncover victims in the hundreds of collapsed buildings. Emergency supplies and medical teams continue to arrive. The United States has pledged $300 million in assistance and the U.S. Southern Command continues to deliver supplies, mobile hospitals, and troops. U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin Jarrard is coordinating American relief efforts in Caracas alongside a State Department Disaster Relief Response Team. That coordination is not easy. The United States is working through a regime populated by Nicolas Maduro appointees, including “Interim President” Delcy Rodríguez, whom Maduro selected as his vice president. These are the same people who destroyed Venezuela’s economy and political institutions. They are the reason hospitals lack funding, emergency services are broken, and the local currency is nearly worthless. The United States is moving aid into Venezuela as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, these efforts are hampered by the very government we are trying to help, as Venezuelan Guardia Nacional troops slow the delivery of supplies, demand that teams moving rubble to rescue people stop and present identification, and in some cases actually loot buildings.