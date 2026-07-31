Okefenokee UNESCO honor: A win for U.S. tradition of conservative conservation

Florida sandhill cranes fly across the Okefenokee Swamp. Already one of Georgia’s most visited natural attractions, the refuge supports businesses and communities across southeast Georgia, guest columnist and state Sen. Jason Anavitarte writes. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)

As we celebrate this recognition, we have every reason to be proud that Georgia is home to one of world’s greatest treasures.

As we celebrate this recognition, we have every reason to be proud that Georgia is home to one of world’s greatest treasures.

By Sen. Jason Anavitarte – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Sen. Jason Anavitarte – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For generations, the Okefenokee has been one of Georgia’s greatest treasures.

It is a place where families have hunted, fished and paddled beneath towering cypress trees. It is home to remarkable wildlife, breathtaking landscapes and traditions that have been passed from one generation to the next.

For generations, the Okefenokee has drawn everyone from sportsmen to conservationists alike. Along the way, it even lured Burt Reynolds to the swamp.

Now, the rest of the world has taken notice.

On July 25, the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site, becoming Georgia’s first property to receive the distinction.