Opinion Georgia Republicans reined in the gerrymandering war. Now change the system. By switching to a proportional representation system for U.S. House members, both GOP and Democratic voters would be better served. State House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, announces that Republicans won’t redraw the state’s political maps during the special session starting in Atlanta on June 17, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Will Horne and Rob Oldham – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Like others concerned about the health of American democracy, we were glad to see the Georgia General Assembly turn down an opportunity to further gerrymander its U.S. House of Representatives districts during a special legislation session in June. Georgia is already a 50-50 red vs. blue state with a nine-to-five Republican versus Democratic House delegation and zero competitive seats. Fortunately, Republican legislative leaders have (for now) declined to join 10 other states that have redrawn their lines for partisan advantage since last August. These gerrymanders have created a real possibility that the House will soon be controlled by the party that received fewer total popular votes, an outcome not seen since 2012.

All simulated maps reflect Georgia’s even partisan split with a seven-Democrat, seven-Republican delegation and most provide at least six opportunities for minority voters to elect their preferred candidates. Moreover, each of the three multimember districts always elected at least one Democrat and one Republican, meaning every Georgian would be represented by a member from their party regardless of where they live.

AJC guest opinion authors Will Horne and Rob Oldham designed this map showing Georgia's current congressional districts versus how a proportional representation system would work in the state. (Courtesy) Idea is gaining momentum, but the law must be changed Activists opposed to redistricting, including Tennessee Democratic State Rep. Justin Jones, react when State House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, announces that Republicans won’t redraw the state’s political maps during the special session starting in Atlanta on June 17, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Gerrymandering was basically nonexistent in our maps. Proportional districts cannot be manipulated like single-winner districts, where parties can win more seats simply by shifting voters between districts. When voters are shifted in proportional systems, the gains in one district are almost always offset by losses in the other district because the share of the vote in the district is what is important, not just who gets the most votes. The benefits of proportional representation go beyond fair representation. Proportional systems usually have more than two major political parties (something that more than 60% of Americans would welcome) because third party candidates do not need to capture a majority of the vote in a district to be elected. We believe additional parties would likely arise if the United States used proportional representation and that voters would be happier with their choices. Proportional representation is gaining momentum due to the efforts of scholars, activists, citizens, and even some politicians. To implement it, we would need to repeal, or amend, a federal law that requires states to use single-winner districts in House elections. We also need to increase awareness. Most Americans have never heard of proportional representation, but they tend to like it once it’s explained. New Zealanders made the switch in 1996 after a well-informed public debate and the transition went smoothly.