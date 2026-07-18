Atlanta’s World Cup preparations helped Muslims feel welcome in the city

Soumaya Khalifa (right) and her husband Mohamed attend the World Cup match between Egypt and Argentina at Atlanta Stadium on July 7, 2026. (Courtesy of Soumaya Khalifa)

The real story is about what it looks like for an American city to intentionally accommodate Muslim visitors during one of the world’s largest sporting events.

The real story is about what it looks like for an American city to intentionally accommodate Muslim visitors during one of the world’s largest sporting events.

I will always remember July 7 as one of the happiest saddest days.

Egypt, my “home team,” was playing in the World Cup Round of 16 in my hometown Atlanta.

As a proud Egyptian American and Muslim, walking into Mercedes-Benz (Atlanta) Stadium that day was as good as it can get.

Unfortunately for us, Argentina won that game. But really, for the Muslim community — and for our visitors from Muslim majority countries — Atlanta won.

It was clear to us in the stadium and around town, that Atlanta has taken a deliberate approach to ensuring Muslims can fully participate in the World Cup festivities without compromising our traditions.