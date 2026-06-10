Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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Election is choice between progress and corruption Rep. Clay Fuller, R-District 14, contends we want winners as our governor and Senate candidates. He suggests we vote for the Republican candidates. (“Georgia wants winners, not Ossoff and Bottoms,” June 1).

Winners? The Republican governor candidates have been accused of fraud, aggrandizing their family fortunes, and selling access and bowing to President Donald Trump’s whims, no matter how asinine or corrupt they may be. Neither has defined specifics about what they will do besides lowering income taxes. How will they replace the money to pay for services and programs we desperately need? Will someone please explain to me what U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has done that is so bad? Just because he is a “liberal” or he is a “radical.” Really? He responds to his constituents, has been scandal-free, expresses his positions with knowledge, ethics, and honesty, uses critical thinking skills, and answers the questions that are actually asked. He offers no rumors or innuendo that the Republicans seem to constantly generate. He reaches across the aisle to discuss and solve issues. He can think for himself, unlike Trump’s followers. Please answer my observations before you vote. Corruption versus progress. JOE PALLADI, BROOKHAVEN

Tax cuts lead to service cuts

Many of the candidates for the upcoming election are stressing that they will cut both property and income taxes. Do they not understand that tax income is how governments operate? Massive tax cuts will lead to unemployment and massive cuts in services. JIM BAILEY, ATLANTA Enough with all the Capitol projects Memorial arch. Promenades. Renaming. White House demolition. Ballrooms. Paving green spaces. Gold-plating office spaces. Somebody, please stop this!

Use these dollars to keep our Capitol clean and safe for its visitors. Protect our national parks. Use this money for projects that represent and help all American citizens. FAYE HARDIMAN, ST. SIMONS ISLAND AI race should benefit Americans We’re being told we have to accept higher electricity bills, more air pollution, and water shortages because of the imperative that the U.S. finish first in the AI race. (Funny how politicians turned a potential universal benefit into a desperate race for dominance.) Well, it should be a two-way street, and the American people should get some of the financial and social benefits. It shouldn’t all go to Sam Altman and his pals at OpenAI while the rest of us just sit around and wait to lose our jobs.