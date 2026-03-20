opinion How Georgia is raising the bar for state-led conservation efforts New legislation would increase funding to the Peach State’s Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund. Lawmakers should pass it. A group of Canada Geese swim in the pond at Legacy Park in Decatur, which became Georgia's first certified "Bird City" in late 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Benji Backer – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 55 minutes ago link copied

When we discuss conservation, we often look to the places that feel larger than life. Yellowstone. The Grand Canyon. The Sierra Nevada. And although these places are majestic, critical ecosystems that have inspired Americans for hundreds of years, we must not overlook the natural beauty that is right in our own backyards.