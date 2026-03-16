opinion Georgia lawmakers must put residents’ needs above data center and AI profits Customers and communities have been paying a high price. Yes, invest in the economy, but put Georgians above profits. A man looks through informative papers about data centers during a Conserve Henry town hall meeting at Building 140 in McDonough, Ga., on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Conserve Henry is a non-partisan grassroots effort aimed at promoting public health, public safety, conservation and public education. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

By Deanna White – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 2 hours ago link copied

If you did not change how you use electricity last year, but your power bill still went up, you are not alone. And if you are starting to wonder whether the massive data centers popping up across Georgia have something to do with it, you’re probably right. I’ve had a front-row seat to this unfolding story from two very different angles. Until recently, I lived in Monroe County, near Forsyth, where I watched data center zoning debates divide neighbors who were promised quintupled tax revenue but left questioning the real cost.

Now, I’ve relocated back to my home in Southwest Georgia — the Leesburg/Albany area — where similar concerns are now being raised in rural communities like ours. This issue doesn’t stop at the county line. It follows us home. Across Georgia, from metro Atlanta to Valdosta to Albany, residents are facing rising power bills linked to these massive utility developments. RELATED From peanuts to processors? South Georgia gets largest data center pitch yet. Projects are moving forward with limited clarity about what they will ultimately mean for our communities and our monthly expenses. It is encouraging to see lawmakers beginning to respond. Several ratepayer protection bills have been proposed, including House Bill 1063, which would ensure that the costs of new infrastructure to serve data centers are borne by the data centers themselves, not shifted onto households. That acknowledgment matters because it shows growing agreement that rising power bills are a real concern for Georgians, sparking a flood of legislation this legislative session. But transparency and cost-shifting protections, while vital, do not address the full picture of what our communities are risking. I know this because I’ve seen what happens when industry is prioritized over people.

Ratepayers could be left holding the bag without protections Deanna White is Leesburg, Georgia resident and Gordon State College student. (Courtesy) My family’s history is tied to the Long Island plume — a 4.3-mile-long, 2.1-mile-wide, 900-foot-deep toxic legacy that has poisoned groundwater for decades. I’ve witnessed the generational consequences of environmental decisions made in a boardroom, far from the communities forced to live with them. And more recently, I watched the coal ash response in Juliette, Georgia — a crisis documented by PBS — unfold as a property taxpayer and voter who understood that someone was going to be left holding the bag. It was never the corporation. Now, we are told that new infrastructure is being built based on projections of future data center demand. The core concern from lawmakers is that Georgia Power’s demand projections will prove inaccurate, leading the company to build excess capacity and then pass on the costs to customers like us. If that demand does not materialize, we could be left subsidizing projects that were built anyway. Either way, without stronger protections, everyday Georgians — seniors on fixed incomes, young families, people with disabilities — are left carrying the burden. My family’s history is tied to the Long Island plume — a 4.3-mile-long, 2.1-mile-wide, 900-foot-deep toxic legacy that has poisoned groundwater for decades. I’ve witnessed the generational consequences of environmental decisions made in a boardroom, far from the communities forced to live with them. And more recently, I watched the coal ash response in Juliette, Georgia — a crisis documented by PBS — unfold as a property taxpayer and voter who understood that someone was going to be left holding the bag. It was never the corporation. Now, we are told that new infrastructure is being built based on projections of future data center demand. The core concern from lawmakers is that Georgia Power’s demand projections will prove inaccurate, leading the company to build excess capacity and then pass on the costs to customers like us. If that demand does not materialize, we could be left subsidizing projects that were built anyway. Either way, without stronger protections, everyday Georgians — seniors on fixed incomes, young families, people with disabilities — are left carrying the burden.

RELATED Opinion: Data centers and AI are helping my Georgia city punch above its weight Meanwhile, Georgia Power’s parent company, Southern Co., reported around $4.4 billion in profit in a recent full year, even as customer bills continued to climb. That contrast is stark: Growth is being celebrated in shareholder meetings, while households are left to tighten their belts. Meanwhile, Georgia Power’s parent company, Southern Co., reported around $4.4 billion in profit in a recent full year, even as customer bills continued to climb. That contrast is stark: Growth is being celebrated in shareholder meetings, while households are left to tighten their belts. I see data centers proposed without rigorous oversight — without guarantees that communities won’t be left with the environmental or financial cleanup. We are so focused on the return on investment for corporations that we have forgotten to calculate the return on investment in human capital. State can modernize its grid and protect residents, too I see this dynamic playing out not just in my personal history, but in the community around me today. As a nontraditional student at Gordon State College, I’m working to build a future in a region that just lost 235 manufacturing jobs with the Continental Tire plant closure in nearby Barnesville. While we ask everyday people to shoulder the risk and rising energy costs for speculative data centers, communities like ours are losing the solid, working-class jobs we’ve relied on for generations. We cannot forget the families who are being laid off today while we plan for the industries of tomorrow.

The frustration is so deep that some South Georgia counties are now moving to dissolve their industrial authorities altogether, questioning the very model of recruiting large projects like data centers. The goal is not to halt growth or investment in Georgia. I want good jobs and economic opportunity here as much as anyone. The state can modernize its grid and attract new industries while still protecting the communities that have lived here for generations. But that growth must be done responsibly and paired with policies that put affordability, accountability, and public health first. RELATED How to submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion column to the AJC What Georgians need now is real bill relief and a real economic vision. That means making sure the largest energy users pay for the costs they create, instead of shifting those costs onto households, seniors, people with disabilities and families on fixed incomes. It means passing legislation like the bills proposed this session that would write ratepayer protections into law. And it means remembering that every zoning decision, every infrastructure project, every tax break for industry has a human cost that doesn’t show up on a balance sheet. The 235 families facing layoffs in Barnesville deserve a vision for Georgia’s economy that invests in them — not just in infrastructure for distant corporate giants. I’ve seen what happens when we get that balance wrong — on Long Island, in Juliette, and now in communities across Georgia. Let’s not make our children and our working families pay the price while we wait to find out whether the projections were right.