Anti-Trumpers, what do you want? Day after day, I see raving anti-Trump articles, comics and letters in the AJC. It’s relentless and could easily make someone think that President Donald Trump is a disaster and former President Joe Biden was amazing. But what do the key results tell us? Under Biden, we had border chaos, with millions of people and thousands of criminals pouring into the country and overwhelming our cities. Inflation peaked at over 9%, and prices rose 20% on Biden’s watch. Globally, there was chaos, including the Afghanistan disaster, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Middle East war. Biden failed on security, economics and foreign affairs, and he was a weak, doddering leader.

Under just a year of Trump, the border is secure, and criminal illegal aliens are being deported in large numbers. Inflation is under 3%, and the stock market is hitting record high after record high. Economic growth is accelerating rapidly. Globally, many wars have ended, Iran has been neutralized, and Trump is working to remake the Western Hemisphere — see Venezuela, Greenland and the war on drug cartels. Trump is succeeding on security, economics, and foreign affairs, and he speaks frankly and powerfully to the world almost daily. To my anti-Trump friends, what do you want? Failure and weakness, or success and strength? DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA Trump’s first-year chaos remembered This is what the first year of the Trump presidency has brought us: We now have government-sanctioned extortion of our universities, and law firms and contractors working on government contracts.

We have government-sanctioned piracy in the open sea. We have government-sanctioned international kidnapping. We have a foreign policy determined by whether foreign leaders say nice or mean things about the president.

We have a government-sanctioned Justice Department attacking perceived personal critics of the president and ignoring the rule of law whenever convenient. We threaten a fellow NATO member with outright invasion. Should the country avoid martial law for that long, and while Republican House and Senate members play with their phones and stare at their shoes, the country looks toward the 2026 midterms and the 2028 presidential election, which cannot come fast enough. A.M. CERRA, MARIETTA Democracy dissolving for future generations My wife and I sold our house and left the state to be closer to our children and grandchildren, whom we love and cherish. We now divide our time between Atlanta and Indianapolis.