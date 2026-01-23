Trump has created two justice systems
America now has two justice systems: one for those who align themselves with Donald Trump and one for those who don’t.
President Trump suggested that Renee Good’s “highly disrespectful” attitude toward law enforcement contributed to her being shot and killed in Minnesota. Yet those who attacked the Capitol Police with bear spray and flagpoles during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack were “patriots” and granted a full pardon by the president.
Public servants who have tried to hold Trump accountable have had charges of mortgage fraud leveled against them, while those who have defrauded others of millions of dollars but who support the president have been pardoned and freed of paying restitution to their victims. These actions are now typical in Trump’s second term and are in line with his declaration that “I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them.”
This hate undergirds the actions of the White House and is reflected in the way people are treated in the United States today. There is only one acceptable way to think, and that is however Trump thinks. If you hold a different point of view, you do not matter. Can we still call America a free country?
SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY
Shame on Dems for telling police to ‘stand down’
Whatever happened to the oath of office for politicians and law enforcement?
Police are sworn to “serve and protect.” Politicians are sworn to uphold the law.
Democratic city mayors and state governors who tell their own police to stand down and not help federal law enforcement in violent protests are complicit in all crimes. State and local police who “stand down” and don’t help fellow law enforcement are lemmings to their leaders.
Do local and state police truly believe their political bosses and leaders will have their back if they have to use force in any situation?
Where are the police unions to speak against Democratic mayors and governors who tell their law enforcement to not serve and protect all Americans, including fellow federal law enforcement?
JAMES PARRY, CANTON
President’s bullying hurts Americans, too
Another day, another chaos.
Bullying our oldest allies into supporting his land grab of Greenland from another old ally by threatening to slap tariffs on European Union countries.
Besides the fact that it creates another contentious issue with them, does this president even realize or care that bullying actions like this hurt a lot of American businesses that rely on these imports? Probably not.
BOB WHITE, ROSWELL
