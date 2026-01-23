America now has two justice systems: one for those who align themselves with Donald Trump and one for those who don’t.

President Trump suggested that Renee Good’s “highly disrespectful” attitude toward law enforcement contributed to her being shot and killed in Minnesota. Yet those who attacked the Capitol Police with bear spray and flagpoles during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack were “patriots” and granted a full pardon by the president.

Public servants who have tried to hold Trump accountable have had charges of mortgage fraud leveled against them, while those who have defrauded others of millions of dollars but who support the president have been pardoned and freed of paying restitution to their victims. These actions are now typical in Trump’s second term and are in line with his declaration that “I hate my opponent and I don’t want the best for them.”

This hate undergirds the actions of the White House and is reflected in the way people are treated in the United States today. There is only one acceptable way to think, and that is however Trump thinks. If you hold a different point of view, you do not matter. Can we still call America a free country?

SUSAN LAUTENBACHER, DUNWOODY