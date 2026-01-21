Opinion Readers write Bill that allows gun storage in vehicles seems foolish. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

Progun storage bill seems foolish I’m looking for one reason why it’s OK to leave a loaded gun in an unlocked car.

I guess it does make it easier for those who love to steal and love unlocked cars. Maybe to appeal to possible voters as a Second Amendment champion? But what about the rest of us? My grandchildren, who could be just walking down the street with their parents and suddenly be the victim of gun violence. This was made easier by Republican state Sen. Colton Moore’s bill. I agree with Moore that the bill qualifies as the most progun legislation he has seen passed during his time in the Legislature. I would just add the word “craziest” before the word “most.” Hoping voters remember this when we vote.

DAVID A. HOORT, MABLETON

Hypocrisy at the highest level Donald Trump’s administration scores high marks on the hypocrisy scale, castigating Iran’s regime for suppression of antigovernment demonstrations in Tehran whilst simultaneously sending its own agents to beat, torment and shoot down protesters and innocent Americans in Minneapolis. Violation of human rights and outright murder of civilians is a criminal act of the highest order, no matter the nationality, class or “morality” of the persons calling the shots. BILL FLEMING, BLUE RIDGE Trump doubles down, flexes his power

With the Trump administration doubling down on sending more ICE agents to Minneapolis, the words of Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office to President Trump in 2020 are prophetic: “Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone is going to get hurt, someone is going to get shot, someone is going to get killed.” Somebody has already been killed. Renee Good was fatally shot in Minneapolis. When Trump sent troops to Washington, D.C., he said that the police “are allowed to do whatever the hell they want.” Recently, when the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s deployment of troops to Chicago, Trump withdrew the troops and announced, “We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again — Only a question of time!” Trump hopes to “inspire people to commit potential acts of violence,” so he can deploy troops to Minneapolis. He already concluded that “the woman driving the car (Good) was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense. Based on the attached clip, it is hard to believe he is alive.” The facts no longer matter. Trump wants to send the message that he has the power and is not afraid to use it, regardless of the consequences. Dissent will get you shot and killed.