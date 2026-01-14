The fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is still defiantly recognized by the Trump regime as a Day of Love. The same administration has been blowing up vessels and killing their occupants in the Caribbean without asking questions.

We have attacked another nation and abducted its dictator. This is on the heels of pardoning a different drug-dealing, convicted, imprisoned dictator. While the regime is on a roll, it is threatening the overthrow of a list of other nations.

With poorly trained recent ICE hires on the streets of several cities in our country, the inevitable has occurred, resulting in the killing of a protester. We continue to be told to ignore what we see and believe what we say, despite video evidence demonstrating the facts.

How about that new food pyramid and vaccine guidance that ignore empirical evidence, health care professionals, and science? I haven’t looked at today’s headlines yet, so more to follow.