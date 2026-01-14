Opinion

Readers write

AJC readers write about Trump administration actions and reactions.
35 minutes ago

Chaotic start to a not so happy new year

We’re off to a difficult but not unexpected 2026.

The fifth anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection is still defiantly recognized by the Trump regime as a Day of Love. The same administration has been blowing up vessels and killing their occupants in the Caribbean without asking questions.

We have attacked another nation and abducted its dictator. This is on the heels of pardoning a different drug-dealing, convicted, imprisoned dictator. While the regime is on a roll, it is threatening the overthrow of a list of other nations.

With poorly trained recent ICE hires on the streets of several cities in our country, the inevitable has occurred, resulting in the killing of a protester. We continue to be told to ignore what we see and believe what we say, despite video evidence demonstrating the facts.

How about that new food pyramid and vaccine guidance that ignore empirical evidence, health care professionals, and science? I haven’t looked at today’s headlines yet, so more to follow.

Is this a Happy New Year?

BARRY DAVIS, MARIETTA

Don’t believe your lying eyes

Once again, the world is being told by the current administration that what you see is not what you see.

We did not see Jan. 6, and now we didn’t see an ICE agent appear to wrongly shoot Renee Good in Minneapolis. Forget the Epstein files? It sure feels like a constitutional crisis.

And to think, Nixon resigned over Watergate.

SKIP WEILAND, MARIETTA

Trump’s making U.S. the pariah of the Western world

The intentions of President Donald Trump have reached a new level of belligerence and revulsion, and likely outright violation of international law.

Moving beyond events regarding the removal of Maduro from Venezuela, Trump is now actually considering outright taking Greenland from Denmark by force, under the guise of national security priority. This is no different than Russia invading Ukraine and grabbing Crimea for its shipping ports and for the addition of other territory.

Denmark’s claim to Greenland has been recognized by the U.S. and Western Europe since the early 20th century. Trump is offering to buy Greenland from Denmark but threatening to invade Greenland if Denmark doesn’t want to sell it. Legally, it is Denmark’s choice to sell or not to sell Greenland to the U.S.

Trump has managed to ruin relations with our traditional allies and is making the U.S. the pariah of the Western world. He is also threatening the very existence of NATO, the strongest and most enduring military alliance in the world, formed to protect the freedom and ideals of the Western world.

DONALD SCHREIBER, AVONDALE ESTATES

OPINION

Mike Luckovich: The new normal

OPINION

As a star departs, a boy asks, ‘When did Trae Young stop being the best?’

OPINION

Republicans’ paradox and Democrats’ hope: Will GOP bail from Trump in 2026?

