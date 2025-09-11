I’m closing my small business in Georgia because of Trump’s budget law

I worked hard to grow my business. Long days were followed by even longer nights, working seven days a week, week after week, running my operations out of my home until I would be able to afford a storefront. Despite those challenges, it was always worth it to chase my passion and provide for my family.

Having the guarantee of affordable health insurance has been a blessing that I never thought we would see ripped away. In our state, nearly 2 million Georgians rely on Medicaid coverage, and between the drastic cuts to Medicaid, and the changes to the ACA Marketplace, it’s projected that the GOP budget bill will rip away that affordable health insurance from 750,000 Georgians.

This plan covered my son’s supplies at a cost I could afford. Even though on Medicaid those supplies were free, I wanted to contribute. I wanted to be a part of the solution and having access to better care under the ACA was worth the price tag.

In 2022, I was able to take my children off Medicaid and add them to my Affordable Care Act health care plan thanks to expanded tax credits that made it more affordable for me as a single mom and small business owner.

Just like me, 95% of Georgians who buy insurance through the ACA marketplace rely on premium tax credits to afford their insurance. With the signing of the GOP budget bill those credits are reduced and insurance premiums and health care costs skyrocket.

Think about what that means. Nearly every Georgian who gets their health insurance from the ACA Marketplace relies on the very resources that were just slashed.

For me, that means that come January, my premiums will triple, my co-pays will rise, and my son’s diabetes supplies will increase dramatically. Despite the love I have for my business, the health of my son and my children is the most important thing in the world to me, and so I have made the heartbreaking decision to let my business go.

Ultimately, I hope to find a new job, with an employer-sponsored health care plan to continue affording my son’s health care, but what does this mean for other small business owners?

Already, I’ve heard from some of my fellow business owners in the food industry who are coming to the realization that they won’t be able to afford their health insurance come January, and some of them are worrying about what that means for their ability to keep their doors open and their employees covered.

