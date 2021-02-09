Paris Hilton says she was abused at Utah school for troubled teens

The 39-year-old Hilton said the treatment was so “traumatizing” that she has suffered nightmares and insomnia for years.

Paris Hilton looks on after speaking at a committee hearing at the Utah State Capitol, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer

The Provo institution is now under new ownership and the administration has said it can’t comment on anything that came before the change, including Hilton’s time there. A statement on the school website says the previous owners sold the school in 2000.

Since the documentary was released, other celebrities have spoken out about their experiences at the school or others like it, including Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson and tattoo artist Kat Von D.

An aerial photo shows Provo Canyon School campus in Springville, Utah. Public records show a teenager from Oregon's foster care system was injected with sedatives while staying at the youth residential treatment facility in Utah. A Utah lawmaker is now proposing new regulations on the youth-treatment industry spotlighted by abuse allegations by celebrity Paris Hilton. Credit: Francisco Kjolseth Credit: Francisco Kjolseth

During her testimony, Hilton called on President Joe Biden and leaders in Congress to take action and said she intends to pursue federal legislation.

“This is just the first step,” Hilton told reporters. “This bill is going to definitely help a lot of children but there’s obviously more work to do, and I’m not going to stop until change happens.”